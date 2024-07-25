International
Democratic National Committee Plans to Nominate Presidential Candidate by August 7
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) intends to formally nominate the party's presidential candidate by August 7 following US President Joe Biden's departure from the race.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Democratic National Committee (DNC) intends to formally nominate the party's presidential candidate by August 7 following US President Joe Biden's departure from the race.The DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee agreed to the plan during a virtual meeting.Candidates can begin declaring their intent to pursue the nomination Thursday and virtual voting will begin August 1, it was announced.On Sunday, Biden revealed he will not pursue reelection after weeks of public concern over his age and mental acuity. Biden endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.Democrats will hold their quadrennial national convention in Chicago on August 19-22.
Democratic National Committee Plans to Nominate Presidential Candidate by August 7

03:38 GMT 25.07.2024
Democrats will hold their quadrennial national convention in Chicago on August 19-22.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Democratic National Committee (DNC) intends to formally nominate the party's presidential candidate by August 7 following US President Joe Biden's departure from the race.
The DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee agreed to the plan during a virtual meeting.
Candidates can begin declaring their intent to pursue the nomination Thursday and virtual voting will begin August 1, it was announced.
On Sunday, Biden revealed he will not pursue reelection after weeks of public concern over his age and mental acuity. Biden endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.
Democrats will hold their quadrennial national convention in Chicago on August 19-22.
