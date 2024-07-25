https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/first-neuralink-patient-says-using-brain-implant-does-not-make-him-feel-tired-1119495985.html

First Neuralink Patient Says Using Brain Implant Does Not Make Him Feel Tired

First Neuralink Patient Says Using Brain Implant Does Not Make Him Feel Tired

Sputnik International

Using Neuralink's brain chip implant is not exhausting but can keep one going, the first patient with the chip device implanted in his brain, Noland Arbaugh, told Sputnik.

2024-07-25T07:43+0000

2024-07-25T07:43+0000

2024-07-25T07:43+0000

beyond politics

neuralink

brain

chip

brain impulses

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/02/1082784672_106:216:2363:1486_1920x0_80_0_0_f030d4714ad28caaa6c29da2c200a1e8.jpg

"I don't get tired. I think a part of the issue is that I just want to stay up all the time," Arbaugh said. Arbaugh, who is quadriplegic, made the comment in response to a question about whether the implanted device makes him tired. Arbaugh pointed out that he recently ended up using the device for more than 17 hours. Arbaugh noted that he spends about four hours per day, Monday through Friday, with Neuralink’s team in structured sessions. In addition, Arbaugh said he can spend another six hours on the device outside of the official meetings for personal use.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/former-neuralink-president-launches-eye-implants-for-the-blind--1118103477.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what is neuralink, how does neuralink work, is neuralink safe, what does neuralink do, neuralink trials, neuralink patients, neuralink users