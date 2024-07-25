First Neuralink Patient Says Using Brain Implant Does Not Make Him Feel Tired
© AFP 2023 / NeuralinkThis video grab made from the online Neuralink livestream shows the Neuralink disk implant held by Elon Musk during the presentation on August 28, 2020. - Futurist entrepreneur Elon Musk late August 28 demonstrated progress made by his Neuralink startup in meshing brains with computers, saying the work is vital to the future of humanity. (Photo by - / Neuralink / AFP)
© AFP 2023 / Neuralink
Subscribe
AUSTIN (Sputnik), Lenka White - Using Neuralink's brain chip implant is not exhausting but can keep one going, the first patient with the chip device implanted in his brain, Noland Arbaugh, told Sputnik.
"I don't get tired. I think a part of the issue is that I just want to stay up all the time," Arbaugh said.
Arbaugh, who is quadriplegic, made the comment in response to a question about whether the implanted device makes him tired.
Arbaugh pointed out that he recently ended up using the device for more than 17 hours.
"The other day, I couldn't sleep so I decided to hop on at around 2:00 a.m. and I ended up using it all day," he said.
25 April, 04:47 GMT
Arbaugh noted that he spends about four hours per day, Monday through Friday, with Neuralink’s team in structured sessions.
In addition, Arbaugh said he can spend another six hours on the device outside of the official meetings for personal use.
The N1 implant has been designed to record and transmit neural activity with the help of 1,024 electrodes spread across 64 threads, which are thinner than a human hair. The implant has seen some electrodes retract due to the brain's natural movement. Neuralink has since improved its efficiency.