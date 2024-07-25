https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/japan-is-re-militarizing-and-watering-down-its-pacifist-constitution-with-us-support-----1119501802.html

Japan is Re-Militarizing and Watering Down Its Pacifist Constitution with US Support

Tokyo’s rapid buildup has prompted Moscow to issue a warning about countermeasures to Japan’s re-militarization.

According to its constitution, Japan is prohibited from waging war and limits the size of its armed forces. In practice, the Asian country has experienced a rapid military buildup in recent decades, and top officials have called for a revision of the law.Here is the short story of Japan drifting from pacifist nation to militarized US bandwagoner:

