Russian, Chinese Military Aircraft Intercepted Off Alaska – NORAD
Russian, Chinese Military Aircraft Intercepted Off Alaska – NORAD
Sputnik International
US and Canadian fighter jets intercepted Russian and Chinese military aircraft flying in international airspace near Alaska but they were not seen as a threat, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a press release.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US and Canadian fighter jets intercepted Russian and Chinese military aircraft flying in international airspace near Alaska but they were not seen as a threat, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a press release. NORAD fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the intercept, the press release added. The Russian and Chinese aircraft reportedly remained over international territory and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace. The jets were not seen as a threat but NORAD will continue to monitor similar activity from the North American continent and "meet presence with presence," the organization declared.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US and Canadian fighter jets intercepted Russian and Chinese military aircraft flying in international airspace near Alaska but they were not seen as a threat, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a press release.
"NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two [Chinese] H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on July 24, 2024," the organization said Wednesday.
NORAD fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the intercept, the press release added. The Russian and Chinese aircraft reportedly remained over international territory and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace.
The jets were not seen as a threat but NORAD will continue to monitor similar activity from the North American continent and "meet presence with presence," the organization declared.