America Prepares for War With China Amid Latest Provocation From US Congress

The US is conducting war games near the South China Sea as US lawmakers visit Taiwan, undermining the United States’ long-held official commitment to a one-China policy.

The United States is conducting military drills with its allies near the South China Sea as a congressional delegation visits Taiwan in America’s latest attempt to undermine its official one-China policy.“Marines from the US and the Philippines have been carrying out ominous war games on small islands a short distance from Taiwan,” according to British media, citing reporting by the Wall Street Journal from correspondents embedded with a US military regiment.The United States’ historical position on intervention in Taiwan has been one of so-called “strategic ambiguity,” with the country refusing to clarify whether it would send armed forces to the territory. However, President Joe Biden has broken with tradition by affirming he would be willing to send US troops.The US military would most likely pursue an “island-hopping” strategy, the Daily Mail reports, attempting to strain Chinese resources by fanning out across island chains off China’s coast. But China’s increasingly formidable naval power would complicate any US attempt, and the British tabloid admits that “Beijing would hold a significant advantage fighting in its own backyard.”US media correspondents reported from an attachment to the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, which has undertaken numerous exercises on Philippine islands after being created two years ago. American armed forces are restructuring to prepare for a major war in the Pacific after decades of combat against irregular forces in the Middle East, it has been reported.Figures within the country’s armed forces have predicted the United States must confront China militarily within the next fear years in order to stem its economic rise.“Rand Corporation warned about 10 years ago that they needed to go to war with China by 2025 in order to prevail,” noted analyst KJ Noh.Meanwhile, a delegation of lawmakers has arrived in Taiwan to meet with local authorities in the United States’ latest provocation over the thorny issue of the territory’s status. The bipartisan group was led by Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) who chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.The visit comes amidst cross-strait tensions, with China conducting military drills after Taiwanese politician William Lai Ching-te made statements perceived as promoting separatism.Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urged the United States to “seriously abide by the one-China principle” and “not arrange for any visit by members of the Congress to Taiwan.”The policy was reaffirmed in the 1979 Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations, with the US recognizing the government of the PRC as the sole legal government of China and Taiwan as a part of it. The position was affirmed once again in a joint agreement reached in 1982.

