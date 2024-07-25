https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/trump-calls-kamala-harris-radical-left-lunatic-responsible-for-biden-failures-1119494737.html
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is a "radical left lunatic" who is the driving force behind failed policies of the Biden administration.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is a "radical left lunatic" who is the driving force behind failed policies of the Biden administration.
"Lying Kamala Harris has been the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe," Trump said during a rally in North Carolina Wednesday evening. "She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country if she ever gets the chance to get into office. We're not going to let that happen."
Trump claimed Harris is unfit to lead and would be worse than President Joe Biden.
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) intends to nominate a presidential candidate by August 7. The election will take place November 5.
An aggregation of national polls by RealClearPolitics shows Trump leads Harris 47.6% to 45.9% as of Wednesday afternoon.