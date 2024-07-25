https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/trump-calls-kamala-harris-radical-left-lunatic-responsible-for-biden-failures-1119494737.html

Trump Calls Kamala Harris 'Radical Left Lunatic' Responsible for Biden Failures

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is a "radical left lunatic" who is the driving force behind failed policies of the Biden administration.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is a "radical left lunatic" who is the driving force behind failed policies of the Biden administration.Trump claimed Harris is unfit to lead and would be worse than President Joe Biden. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) intends to nominate a presidential candidate by August 7. The election will take place November 5.An aggregation of national polls by RealClearPolitics shows Trump leads Harris 47.6% to 45.9% as of Wednesday afternoon.

