Moscow Car Bombing Suspect Detained in Turkiye, Transported Back to Russia

© DEMIROREN NEWS AAGENCY This handout video grab released on July 24, 2024 by Turkish news agency DHA (Demiroren News Agency) shows a Russian suspected of carrying out a car bomb attack in Moscow on July 24, 2024, arrested by Turkish authorities in Bodrum, south-west of Turkey. A Russian man suspected of carrying out a car bombing that wounded two people in Moscow on July 24, 2024 has been arrested by Turkish police, Turkey's Interior Minister said. Evgeny Serebryakov was detained in the Turkish city of Bodrum, hours after officials said an unidentified explosive device tore apart a car in a residential courtyard in the north of Russian capital. The suspected bomber fled to Turkey after carrying out the crime and was detained by law enforcement shortly after arriving, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X. (Photo by Demiroren News AAgency / AFP)