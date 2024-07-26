Moscow Car Bombing Suspect Detained in Turkiye, Transported Back to Russia
01:49 GMT 26.07.2024 (Updated: 01:52 GMT 26.07.2024)
This handout video grab released on July 24, 2024 by Turkish news agency DHA (Demiroren News Agency) shows a Russian suspected of carrying out a car bomb attack in Moscow on July 24, 2024, arrested by Turkish authorities in Bodrum, south-west of Turkey. A Russian man suspected of carrying out a car bombing that wounded two people in Moscow on July 24, 2024 has been arrested by Turkish police, Turkey's Interior Minister said. Evgeny Serebryakov was detained in the Turkish city of Bodrum, hours after officials said an unidentified explosive device tore apart a car in a residential courtyard in the north of Russian capital. The suspected bomber fled to Turkey after carrying out the crime and was detained by law enforcement shortly after arriving, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yevgeny Serebryakov, the defendant in the Moscow car bombing case, has been detained in the Turkish city of Bodrum and transported to Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday.
Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a car explosion in the courtyard of a house on Sinyavinskaya Street in northern Moscow. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, "there was a detonation of an unidentified object that was installed in the car." The Zamoskvoretsky court of Moscow told Sputnik Wednesday it had arrested Serebryakov in absentia.
"The Russian Federal Security Service, together with the Russian Interior Ministry and with the assistance of Turkish special forces and law enforcement agencies, detained in Bodrum [Turkiye] and delivered to Russia on July 26, 2024, Russian citizen Yevgeny Serebryakov, born in 1995, who is on the international wanted list, involved in the implementation of a car bombing in northern Moscow on July 24, 2024," the FSB said in a statement.
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the arrest in a post on the X social media platform.
FSB officers transferred the suspect to investigators for interrogation on charges of attempted murder and illegal acquisition, transfer, storage, transportation, forwarding or carrying of explosives or explosive devices.