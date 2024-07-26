International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/moscow-car-bombing-suspect-detained-in-turkiye-delivered-to-moscow-1119510485.html
Moscow Car Bombing Suspect Detained in Turkiye, Transported Back to Russia
Moscow Car Bombing Suspect Detained in Turkiye, Transported Back to Russia
Sputnik International
Yevgeny Serebryakov, the defendant in the Moscow car bombing case, has been detained in the Turkish city of Bodrum and transported to Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday.
2024-07-26T01:49+0000
2024-07-26T01:52+0000
russia
newsfeed
moscow
turkiye
russia
russian interior ministry
russian federal security service (fsb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119510331_0:834:1718:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_fc3c6bba44d068d3c8805b4b17f77da5.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yevgeny Serebryakov, the defendant in the Moscow car bombing case, has been detained in the Turkish city of Bodrum and transported to Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday.Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a car explosion in the courtyard of a house on Sinyavinskaya Street in northern Moscow. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, "there was a detonation of an unidentified object that was installed in the car." The Zamoskvoretsky court of Moscow told Sputnik Wednesday it had arrested Serebryakov in absentia. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the arrest in a post on the X social media platform.FSB officers transferred the suspect to investigators for interrogation on charges of attempted murder and illegal acquisition, transfer, storage, transportation, forwarding or carrying of explosives or explosive devices.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/europe-will-face-aftermath-of-uncontrolled-weapons-market---ex-austrian-foreign-minister-1119507307.html
moscow
turkiye
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119510331_0:512:1718:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_f27c886352d1d61878f7dd8076273fb8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow car bombing, suspect turkey bombing, russian car bombing, yevgeny serebryakov, sinyavinskaya street car bomb
moscow car bombing, suspect turkey bombing, russian car bombing, yevgeny serebryakov, sinyavinskaya street car bomb

Moscow Car Bombing Suspect Detained in Turkiye, Transported Back to Russia

01:49 GMT 26.07.2024 (Updated: 01:52 GMT 26.07.2024)
© DEMIROREN NEWS AAGENCYThis handout video grab released on July 24, 2024 by Turkish news agency DHA (Demiroren News Agency) shows a Russian suspected of carrying out a car bomb attack in Moscow on July 24, 2024, arrested by Turkish authorities in Bodrum, south-west of Turkey. A Russian man suspected of carrying out a car bombing that wounded two people in Moscow on July 24, 2024 has been arrested by Turkish police, Turkey's Interior Minister said. Evgeny Serebryakov was detained in the Turkish city of Bodrum, hours after officials said an unidentified explosive device tore apart a car in a residential courtyard in the north of Russian capital. The suspected bomber fled to Turkey after carrying out the crime and was detained by law enforcement shortly after arriving, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X. (Photo by Demiroren News AAgency / AFP)
This handout video grab released on July 24, 2024 by Turkish news agency DHA (Demiroren News Agency) shows a Russian suspected of carrying out a car bomb attack in Moscow on July 24, 2024, arrested by Turkish authorities in Bodrum, south-west of Turkey. A Russian man suspected of carrying out a car bombing that wounded two people in Moscow on July 24, 2024 has been arrested by Turkish police, Turkey's Interior Minister said. Evgeny Serebryakov was detained in the Turkish city of Bodrum, hours after officials said an unidentified explosive device tore apart a car in a residential courtyard in the north of Russian capital. The suspected bomber fled to Turkey after carrying out the crime and was detained by law enforcement shortly after arriving, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X. (Photo by Demiroren News AAgency / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2024
© DEMIROREN NEWS AAGENCY
Subscribe
FSB officers transferred the suspect to investigators for interrogation on charges of attempted murder and illegal acquisition, transfer, storage, transportation, forwarding or carrying of explosives or explosive devices.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yevgeny Serebryakov, the defendant in the Moscow car bombing case, has been detained in the Turkish city of Bodrum and transported to Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday.
Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a car explosion in the courtyard of a house on Sinyavinskaya Street in northern Moscow. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, "there was a detonation of an unidentified object that was installed in the car." The Zamoskvoretsky court of Moscow told Sputnik Wednesday it had arrested Serebryakov in absentia.
"The Russian Federal Security Service, together with the Russian Interior Ministry and with the assistance of Turkish special forces and law enforcement agencies, detained in Bodrum [Turkiye] and delivered to Russia on July 26, 2024, Russian citizen Yevgeny Serebryakov, born in 1995, who is on the international wanted list, involved in the implementation of a car bombing in northern Moscow on July 24, 2024," the FSB said in a statement.
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the arrest in a post on the X social media platform.
FSB officers transferred the suspect to investigators for interrogation on charges of attempted murder and illegal acquisition, transfer, storage, transportation, forwarding or carrying of explosives or explosive devices.
Ammunition - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2024
World
Europe Will Face Aftermath of Uncontrolled Weapons Market - Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister
Yesterday, 18:13 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала