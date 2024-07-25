https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/europe-will-face-aftermath-of-uncontrolled-weapons-market---ex-austrian-foreign-minister-1119507307.html

Europe Will Face Aftermath of Uncontrolled Weapons Market - Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister

Europe will be forced to face the consequences of an uncontrolled weapons market in Eastern and Central Europe, Austria's former foreign minister Karin Kneissl said on Thursday.

“Europe will have to face the aftermath of an uncontrolled weapons market in Eastern and Central Europe,” Kneissel told the UN Security Council members during a meeting on Ukraine. In addition, she added that the consequences will be "tougher" than during the war in Yugoslavia. Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions. The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict.

