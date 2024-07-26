https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/trump-slams-fbi-directors-testimony-at-congressional-hearing-1119510963.html

Trump Slams FBI Director's Testimony at Congressional Hearing

Sputnik International

FBI Director Christopher Wray told a US House Judiciary Committee hearing he was not sure if former US President Donald Trump was struck by a bullet during an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, Trump claimed in a post on social media.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI Director Christopher Wray told a US House Judiciary Committee hearing he was not sure if former US President Donald Trump was struck by a bullet during an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, Trump claimed in a post on social media.Wray provided testimony at a US House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday relating to the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump, during which he was also asked for his thoughts on President Joe Biden's mental acuity.Trump said the FBI director "knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels," adding that Wray's only focus is on "destroying J6 Patriots," raiding Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and protecting "Radical Left Lunatics." He added that the doctors who treated him classified his injury as "a bullet wound to the ear," saying there was no glass or shrapnel. The former president suffered a wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized after a gunman fired shots at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. Thomas Crooks, 20, killed a member of the audience and injured two others in the crowd before Trump's Secret Service detail shot and killed him.The FBI is still actively investigating the assassination attempt, Wray said Wednesday. The incident prompted US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign following intense criticism of the agency for failing to prevent the shooting.

