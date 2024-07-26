https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/trump-slams-fbi-directors-testimony-at-congressional-hearing-1119510963.html
Trump Slams FBI Director's Testimony at Congressional Hearing
Trump Slams FBI Director's Testimony at Congressional Hearing
Sputnik International
FBI Director Christopher Wray told a US House Judiciary Committee hearing he was not sure if former US President Donald Trump was struck by a bullet during an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, Trump claimed in a post on social media.
2024-07-26T02:56+0000
2024-07-26T02:56+0000
2024-07-26T03:07+0000
americas
newsfeed
us
donald trump
christopher wray
pennsylvania
fbi
house judiciary committee
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095023528_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fbfa415e4edb6c50e62ad341aabe2c21.jpg
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI Director Christopher Wray told a US House Judiciary Committee hearing he was not sure if former US President Donald Trump was struck by a bullet during an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, Trump claimed in a post on social media.Wray provided testimony at a US House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday relating to the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump, during which he was also asked for his thoughts on President Joe Biden's mental acuity.Trump said the FBI director "knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels," adding that Wray's only focus is on "destroying J6 Patriots," raiding Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and protecting "Radical Left Lunatics." He added that the doctors who treated him classified his injury as "a bullet wound to the ear," saying there was no glass or shrapnel. The former president suffered a wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized after a gunman fired shots at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. Thomas Crooks, 20, killed a member of the audience and injured two others in the crowd before Trump's Secret Service detail shot and killed him.The FBI is still actively investigating the assassination attempt, Wray said Wednesday. The incident prompted US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign following intense criticism of the agency for failing to prevent the shooting.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/trump-asks-court-to-hold-prosecutors-in-contempt-for-violating-stay-in-january-6-case-1115978647.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/forced-to-fall-on-her-sword-cheatle-takes-the-heat-for-secret-service-fumble-1119477723.html
americas
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095023528_337:0:3068:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_178b93ec05033b874bdbcfe709b113e7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump truth social wray, trump fbi, trump fbi director post, trump ear bullet, trump fbi criticism, trump christopher wray attack, trump fbi shooting, trump wrap assassination attempt
trump truth social wray, trump fbi, trump fbi director post, trump ear bullet, trump fbi criticism, trump christopher wray attack, trump fbi shooting, trump wrap assassination attempt
Trump Slams FBI Director's Testimony at Congressional Hearing
02:56 GMT 26.07.2024 (Updated: 03:07 GMT 26.07.2024)
The former president suffered a wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized after a gunman fired shots at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI Director Christopher Wray told a US House Judiciary Committee hearing he was not sure if former US President Donald Trump was struck by a bullet during an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, Trump claimed in a post on social media.
Wray provided testimony at a US House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday relating to the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump, during which he was also asked for his thoughts on President Joe Biden's mental acuity.
"FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn't sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively 'uneventful,'" Trump said Thursday.
Trump said the FBI director "knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels," adding that Wray's only focus is on "destroying J6 Patriots," raiding Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and protecting "Radical Left Lunatics."
He added that the doctors who treated him classified his injury as "a bullet wound to the ear," saying there was no glass or shrapnel.
"No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America," Trump said.
The former president suffered a wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized after a gunman fired shots at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. Thomas Crooks, 20, killed a member of the audience and injured two others in the crowd before Trump's Secret Service detail shot and killed him.
The FBI is still actively investigating the assassination attempt, Wray said Wednesday.
The incident prompted US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign following intense criticism of the agency for failing to prevent the shooting.