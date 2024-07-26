International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/trump-teases-return-to-pennsylvania-town-where-shooting-took-place-1119526990.html
Trump Teases Return to Pennsylvania Town Where Shooting Took Place
Trump Teases Return to Pennsylvania Town Where Shooting Took Place
Sputnik International
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Friday he will soon hold another campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the small town where an attempt on his life took place earlier this month.
2024-07-26T23:40+0000
2024-07-26T23:40+0000
americas
us
newsfeed
donald trump
pennsylvania
fbi
secret service
us secret service
assassination attempt
2024 us presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119370732_0:0:2958:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_452e5d71a85b89c4c33f80e8667f3207.jpg
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Friday he will soon hold another campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the small town where an attempt on his life took place earlier this month. "I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO," Trump announced in a statement on social media. The former president said he will provide more details about the event at a later time. On July 13 Trump suffered a gunshot wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized following an assassination attempt at an outdoor campaign event in Butler. Thomas Crooks, 20, killed a member of the audience and injured two others in the crowd before the Secret Service shot and killed him. An FBI investigation into the assassination attempt remains ongoing.The incident prompted US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign from her role following intense criticism of the agency for not preventing the shooting.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/secret-service-opted-out-of-drone-surveillance-before-trump-assassination-attempt--us-senator-1119514955.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/trump-versus-the-deep-state-will-next-president-shift-us-foreign-policy-1119509608.html
americas
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119370732_70:0:2801:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09f5e3ba772a38ad64fa05a9cd8b372d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
butler pa, butler pennsylvania, trump return pennsylvania, trump butler campaign rally, trump return to scene of assassination attempt
butler pa, butler pennsylvania, trump return pennsylvania, trump butler campaign rally, trump return to scene of assassination attempt

Trump Teases Return to Pennsylvania Town Where Shooting Took Place

23:40 GMT 26.07.2024
© AP Photo / Evan VucciДональд Трамп после покушения на предвыборном митинге в Батлере, США
Дональд Трамп после покушения на предвыборном митинге в Батлере, США - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2024
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
On July 13 Trump suffered a gunshot wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized following an assassination attempt at an outdoor campaign event in Butler.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Friday he will soon hold another campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the small town where an attempt on his life took place earlier this month.
"I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO," Trump announced in a statement on social media.
The former president said he will provide more details about the event at a later time.
Дональд Трамп после покушения на предвыборном митинге в Батлере, США - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2024
Americas
Secret Service Opted Out of Drone Surveillance Before Trump Assassination Attempt – US Senator
10:43 GMT
On July 13 Trump suffered a gunshot wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized following an assassination attempt at an outdoor campaign event in Butler. Thomas Crooks, 20, killed a member of the audience and injured two others in the crowd before the Secret Service shot and killed him.
An FBI investigation into the assassination attempt remains ongoing.
The incident prompted US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign from her role following intense criticism of the agency for not preventing the shooting.
In this Jan. 21, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Va. No one knows how seriously to take Trump’s threat to seize Iraq’s oil. Doing so would involve extraordinary costs and risk confrontation with America’s best ground partner against the Islamic State, but the president told the CIA: “Maybe you’ll have another chance.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2024
Analysis
Trump Versus the Deep State: Would Former President Shift US Foreign Policy?
00:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала