Trump Teases Return to Pennsylvania Town Where Shooting Took Place
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Friday he will soon hold another campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the small town where an attempt on his life took place earlier this month.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Friday he will soon hold another campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the small town where an attempt on his life took place earlier this month. "I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO," Trump announced in a statement on social media. The former president said he will provide more details about the event at a later time. On July 13 Trump suffered a gunshot wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized following an assassination attempt at an outdoor campaign event in Butler. Thomas Crooks, 20, killed a member of the audience and injured two others in the crowd before the Secret Service shot and killed him. An FBI investigation into the assassination attempt remains ongoing.The incident prompted US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign from her role following intense criticism of the agency for not preventing the shooting.
