Secret Service Opted Out of Drone Surveillance Before Trump Assassination Attempt – US Senator
Sputnik International
The probe into the attempted assassination of Donald Trump has uncovered new details of the botched security operation at the Pennsylvania rally.
2024-07-26T10:43+0000
2024-07-26T10:43+0000
2024-07-26T10:43+0000
americas
Republican Senator Josh Hawley has submitted a letter to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with shocking details that the Secret Service – responsible for ensuring the safety of the former president’s life – “repeatedly” turned down offers by local police to carry out drone surveillance of the area.“The night before the rally, US Secret Service repeatedly denied offers from a local law enforcement partner to utilize drone technology to secure the rally,” the senator wrote to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, citing information from a whistleblower.The whistleblower also alleged that it was not until after the deadly shootout that the Secret Service went on to use drones to record the area, Hawley noted.Hawley had previously quoted the whistleblower and spoken out against the officer who left the very spot from which the assassin targeted Trump. The officer allegedly left the roof of the warehouse because it was “too hot.”Hawley also went on to mention that the whistleblower believes that using drones would have helped neutralize the sniper.The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism.
The probe into the attempted assassination of Donald Trump has uncovered new details of the botched security operation at the Pennsylvania rally.
