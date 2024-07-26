https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/trump-tells-netanyahu-he-will-try-to-bring-peace-to-middle-east-combat-anti-semitism-if-elected-1119525280.html

Trump Tells Netanyahu He Will Try to Bring Peace to Middle East, Combat Anti-Semitism if Elected

Former US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he will work to bring peace to the Middle East and combat anti-Semitism on college campuses in the United States if elected in November.

Trump and Netanyahu met at former’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of Netanyahu’s visit to the United States, during which he also delivered remarks to lawmakers at the US Capitol. Netanyahu also thanked Trump for his administration’s efforts to promote stability in the Middle East through initiatives like the Abraham Accords, moving the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and ending the Iran nuclear deal, the statement said.

