Trump Tells Netanyahu He Will Try to Bring Peace to Middle East, Combat Anti-Semitism if Elected
Former US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he will work to bring peace to the Middle East and combat anti-Semitism on college campuses in the United States if elected in November.
Trump and Netanyahu met at former’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of Netanyahu’s visit to the United States, during which he also delivered remarks to lawmakers at the US Capitol. Netanyahu also thanked Trump for his administration’s efforts to promote stability in the Middle East through initiatives like the Abraham Accords, moving the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and ending the Iran nuclear deal, the statement said.
Trump and Netanyahu met at former's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of Netanyahu's visit to the United States
, during which he also delivered remarks to lawmakers at the US Capitol.
"President Trump expressed his solidarity with Israel after the heinous October 7 attack, and pledged that when he returns to the White House, he will make every effort to bring Peace to the Middle East and combat anti-Semitism from spreading throughout college campuses across the United States," the Trump campaign said in a statement on the meeting.
Netanyahu also thanked Trump for his administration’s efforts to promote stability in the Middle East through initiatives like the Abraham Accords, moving the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and ending the Iran nuclear deal, the statement said.