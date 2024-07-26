https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/us-officials-set-august-18-as-earliest-date-for-starliner-crew-return-to-earth---nasa-1119526239.html

US Officials Set August 18 as Earliest Date for Starliner Crew Return to Earth - NASA

Sputnik International

US space flight executives have set August 18 as the earliest practical date for US astronauts Barry "Butch" Gilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams to return to Earth on their problem-plagued Boeing CST-100 Starliner from the ISS.

2024-07-26T21:33+0000

2024-07-26T21:33+0000

2024-07-26T21:32+0000

The Starliner and its crew will return no earlier than August 18, Stich told a press conference at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday. The window for the return flight would extend into early September, Stich added. NASA's planned schedule for crewed flights to and from the ISS over the next two months was first to "bring Butch and Suni home on Starliner, [then] launch Crew 9 [to the ISS] and then bring Crew 8 home," he said. Starliner was launched with its two-astronaut crew on June 5 but five of its 28 thrusters failed at different times during its flight to the ISS and five helium leaks were also recorded. The spacecraft's return flight was originally scheduled for June 14 but has been repeatedly delayed since then while engineers back on Earth tried to solve the problems, NASA officials have acknowledged.

