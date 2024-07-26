https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/watch-russian-iskander-m-hit-ukrainian-weapons-depot-in-kramatorsk-1119514618.html

Watch Russian Iskander-M Hit Ukrainian Weapons Depot in Kramatorsk

The attack resulted in the destruction of a HIMARS launcher, five BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, five tanks, and up to 10 armored vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF).

The Russian military conducted a strike using an Iskander-M missile system on an arms depot in Kramatorsk's industrial zone, according to Russia's Ministry of Defense. The targeted site included an armament depot of Ukraine's 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade and a hidden storage area for artillery and armored vehicles. The strike was reported to have been so powerful that it was felt in Slavyansk, according to Sergei Lebedev, a coordinator of the Nikolayev underground movement.In response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian objects, Russian forces regularly conduct precision strikes on locations housing personnel, equipment, and mercenaries of the UAF, as well as on infrastructure such as energy facilities, defense industry sites, and military command and communication centers in Ukraine.

