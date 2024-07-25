International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Iskander-M Hits Foreign Mercenary Temporary Deployment Site in Kharkov - MoD
Russia's Iskander-M missile defense system struck a temporary deployment site for foreign mercenaries in the industrial zone of the city of Kharkov, killing up to 100 military personnel, including 40 foreign instructors, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
"The crew of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system carried out a missile strike on the temporary deployment site of foreign mercenaries in ... the industrial zone of the city of Kharkov. As a result of the strike, up to 100 militants were killed, of which 40 were foreign instructors, as well as about 60 servicemen of the 151st mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian Ministry of Defense has previously reported the elimination of mercenaries from the United States, the United Kingdom, Georgia, and other countries, and regularly reports on the destruction of locations where foreigners fighting for Kiev are concentrated.
09:07 GMT 25.07.2024 (Updated: 09:38 GMT 25.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Iskander-M missile defense system struck a temporary deployment site for foreign mercenaries in the industrial zone of the city of Kharkov, killing up to 100 military personnel, including 40 foreign instructors, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
"The crew of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system carried out a missile strike on the temporary deployment site of foreign mercenaries in ... the industrial zone of the city of Kharkov. As a result of the strike, up to 100 militants were killed, of which 40 were foreign instructors, as well as about 60 servicemen of the 151st mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has previously reported the elimination of mercenaries from the United States, the United Kingdom, Georgia, and other countries, and regularly reports on the destruction of locations where foreigners fighting for Kiev are concentrated.

According to the Ministry, over 13,000 foreign mercenaries have arrived in Ukraine to fight for the Kiev regime since the start of the special operation. During this period, about 6,000 fighters have been eliminated.

