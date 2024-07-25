https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russian-iskander-m-hits-foreign-mercenaries-temporary-deployment-site-in-kharkov---mod-1119497113.html

Russian Iskander-M Hits Foreign Mercenary Temporary Deployment Site in Kharkov - MoD

Russian Iskander-M Hits Foreign Mercenary Temporary Deployment Site in Kharkov - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Iskander-M missile defense system struck a temporary deployment site for foreign mercenaries in the industrial zone of the city of Kharkov, killing up to 100 military personnel, including 40 foreign instructors, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.

2024-07-25T09:07+0000

2024-07-25T09:07+0000

2024-07-25T09:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kharkov

russian ministry of defense

iskander-m

mercenaries

missile system

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118290030_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_0fab81368c6aeac5019e3f3578ab0396.jpg

"The crew of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system carried out a missile strike on the temporary deployment site of foreign mercenaries in ... the industrial zone of the city of Kharkov. As a result of the strike, up to 100 militants were killed, of which 40 were foreign instructors, as well as about 60 servicemen of the 151st mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian Ministry of Defense has previously reported the elimination of mercenaries from the United States, the United Kingdom, Georgia, and other countries, and regularly reports on the destruction of locations where foreigners fighting for Kiev are concentrated.

kharkov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations, russian air defenses