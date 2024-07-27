https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/israel-claims-lebanons-hezbollah-responsible-for-golan-heights-attack-1119535697.html

Israel Claims Lebanon's Hezbollah Responsible for Golan Heights Attack

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz threatened a response to the Golan Heights strike, saying the country is approaching the moment of a full-scale war with Hezbollah and Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said 11 people had been injured in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights as a result of shelling from Lebanon.He vowed to "restore peace and security" to northern Israeli communities, adding that he had instructed his office to prepare a "comprehensive campaign worldwide" to gain legitimacy for the actions in Lebanon.Israel holds Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah responsible for the recent attack on the Majdal Shams town in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Dmitri Gendelman, an advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said earlier.Israel intends to "take stern measures" in response, the politician added.Hezbollah has already denied involvement in this shelling, a senior Hezbollah source told Sputnik.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently on a state visit to the United States, has decided to return to Israel "as quickly as possible," his office said on Saturday."Immediately upon learning of the disaster in Majdal Shams, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed that his return to Israel be brought forward as quickly as possible," the office said on X.

