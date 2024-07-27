https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/lebanon-condemns-attacks-on-civilians-in-golan-1119536882.html

Lebanon Condemns Attacks on Civilians in Golan

The Lebanese government has condemned the recent attack on the town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik Saturday.

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Lebanese government has condemned the recent attack on the town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik Saturday.Earlier in the day Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service told Sputnik that 10 people had been killed in the Golan Heights as a result of shelling from across the border in Lebanon. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari has claimed the death toll now stands at 11, with children and teenagers among the dead from the strike on a sports field.The government added that "attacks on civilians are a gross violation of international law, contradicting the principles of humanity."Israel has blamed Hezbollah for the incident, which has heightened tensions in the region, but the Lebanese armed group has denied involvement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a visit to the United States after news of the event, with his office claiming he would return to Tel Aviv "as quickly as possible."Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has claimed the group will target civilian areas in response to IDF attacks against civilians in Lebanon. The news agency Reuters reported recently that 100 Lebanese civilians and 300 Hezbollah fighters have been killed by Israeli attacks.At least 22 people in Israel's northern regions – mostly military personnel – have been killed by Hezbollah. Some 60,000 Israelis have been internally displaced by the periodic strikes, which began after the Lebanese group declared an axis of support for Palestinians shortly after Hamas' October 7 surprise attack.The ongoing fighting has put pressure on Netanyahu to respond, but Israel is widely considered to have lost a previous war against Hezbollah in 2006. The group has dramatically expanded its arsenal of rockets and missiles in the time since then.The Biden administration has reportedly cautioned Israel against escalation against Hezbollah, fearing a wider regional war that could pull Iran and others directly into the fray. The IDF has struggled against the more lightly-armed Hamas in the Gaza Strip, with the group recently reemerging in northern and central regions of the enclave as Israel's military operation has moved south.Israel has occupied the Golan Heights, which is considered Syrian territory under international law, since 1967's Six-Day War. Israel considers Syrian president Bashar al-Assad one of its primary adversaries in the region and has joined the United States in arming Islamist opposition fighters amid the country's years-long civil war.Israel frequently launches attacks on the neighboring country, destroying airports and other infrastructure as it claims to target Iranian-backed militant groups.

