International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/man-who-blew-up-russian-railway-at-ukraines-behest-formally-charged-1119528574.html
Man Who Blew up Russian Railway at Ukraine's Behest Formally Charged
Man Who Blew up Russian Railway at Ukraine's Behest Formally Charged
Sputnik International
Ruslan Sidiki, who blew up a railway near Russia's Ryazan in exchange for $15,000 promised by Ukrainian security services, is accused of committing nine serious crimes, court documents obtained by Sputnik revealed Saturday.
2024-07-27T03:32+0000
2024-07-27T04:31+0000
russia
ukraine
ryazan
russia
ukrainian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103522/88/1035228815_0:183:3073:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_bba404c3b49d85917275ccaed70d505a.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ruslan Sidiki, who blew up a railway near Russia's Ryazan in exchange for $15,000 promised by Ukrainian security services, is accused of committing nine serious crimes, court documents obtained by Sputnik revealed Saturday. On November 11, 2023, 19 cars of a freight train derailed in the Ryazan Region as a result of the detonation of an improvised explosive device. Sidiki was arrested and during interrogation said he had been recruited by the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Sidiki is charged with training for terrorist activities and with committing one terrorist act, attempting another, and preparing a third. He is also charged with three counts of unlawful manufacture of explosive devices.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/russias-zakharova-calls-drone-strike-that-injured-children-deliberate-terrorist-attack-1119344724.html
ukraine
ryazan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103522/88/1035228815_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2dcb057c8d887d0dec6a0f56e70dc0f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ruslan sidiki charged, ukraine terror attacks, ukraine russia terrorism, ryazan railway attack, ryazan rail explosion
ruslan sidiki charged, ukraine terror attacks, ukraine russia terrorism, ryazan railway attack, ryazan rail explosion

Man Who Blew up Russian Railway at Ukraine's Behest Formally Charged

03:32 GMT 27.07.2024 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 27.07.2024)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Markiv / Go to the mediabankUkrainian President Petro Poroshenko visits Hetman Petro Sagaidachny Ukrainian Army Academy
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko visits Hetman Petro Sagaidachny Ukrainian Army Academy - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Markiv
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Sidiki is charged with training for terrorist activities and with committing one terrorist act, attempting another, and preparing a third.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ruslan Sidiki, who blew up a railway near Russia's Ryazan in exchange for $15,000 promised by Ukrainian security services, is accused of committing nine serious crimes, court documents obtained by Sputnik revealed Saturday.
On November 11, 2023, 19 cars of a freight train derailed in the Ryazan Region as a result of the detonation of an improvised explosive device. Sidiki was arrested and during interrogation said he had been recruited by the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"Sidiki is accused of committing nine particularly serious crimes against public security, which are punishable exclusively by imprisonment for more than three years," the document read.

Sidiki is charged with training for terrorist activities and with committing one terrorist act, attempting another, and preparing a third. He is also charged with three counts of unlawful manufacture of explosive devices.
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2024
Russia
Moscow Slams Ukrainian Drone Strike Injuring Children As Deliberate Terror Attack
11 July, 22:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала