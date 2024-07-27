https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/man-who-blew-up-russian-railway-at-ukraines-behest-formally-charged-1119528574.html
Man Who Blew up Russian Railway at Ukraine's Behest Formally Charged
Ruslan Sidiki, who blew up a railway near Russia's Ryazan in exchange for $15,000 promised by Ukrainian security services, is accused of committing nine serious crimes, court documents obtained by Sputnik revealed Saturday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ruslan Sidiki, who blew up a railway near Russia's Ryazan in exchange for $15,000 promised by Ukrainian security services, is accused of committing nine serious crimes, court documents obtained by Sputnik revealed Saturday. On November 11, 2023, 19 cars of a freight train derailed in the Ryazan Region as a result of the detonation of an improvised explosive device. Sidiki was arrested and during interrogation said he had been recruited by the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Sidiki is charged with training for terrorist activities and with committing one terrorist act, attempting another, and preparing a third. He is also charged with three counts of unlawful manufacture of explosive devices.
Sidiki is charged with training for terrorist activities and with committing one terrorist act, attempting another, and preparing a third.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ruslan Sidiki, who blew up a railway near Russia's Ryazan in exchange for $15,000 promised by Ukrainian security services, is accused of committing nine serious crimes, court documents obtained by Sputnik revealed Saturday.
On November 11, 2023, 19 cars of a freight train derailed in the Ryazan Region as a result of the detonation of an improvised explosive device. Sidiki was arrested and during interrogation said he had been recruited by the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.
"Sidiki is accused of committing nine particularly serious crimes against public security, which are punishable exclusively by imprisonment for more than three years," the document read.
Sidiki is charged with training for terrorist activities and with committing one terrorist act, attempting another, and preparing a third. He is also charged with three counts of unlawful manufacture of explosive devices.