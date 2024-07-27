https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/man-who-blew-up-russian-railway-at-ukraines-behest-formally-charged-1119528574.html

Man Who Blew up Russian Railway at Ukraine's Behest Formally Charged

Man Who Blew up Russian Railway at Ukraine's Behest Formally Charged

Sputnik International

Ruslan Sidiki, who blew up a railway near Russia's Ryazan in exchange for $15,000 promised by Ukrainian security services, is accused of committing nine serious crimes, court documents obtained by Sputnik revealed Saturday.

2024-07-27T03:32+0000

2024-07-27T03:32+0000

2024-07-27T04:31+0000

russia

ukraine

ryazan

russia

ukrainian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103522/88/1035228815_0:183:3073:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_bba404c3b49d85917275ccaed70d505a.jpg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ruslan Sidiki, who blew up a railway near Russia's Ryazan in exchange for $15,000 promised by Ukrainian security services, is accused of committing nine serious crimes, court documents obtained by Sputnik revealed Saturday. On November 11, 2023, 19 cars of a freight train derailed in the Ryazan Region as a result of the detonation of an improvised explosive device. Sidiki was arrested and during interrogation said he had been recruited by the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Sidiki is charged with training for terrorist activities and with committing one terrorist act, attempting another, and preparing a third. He is also charged with three counts of unlawful manufacture of explosive devices.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/russias-zakharova-calls-drone-strike-that-injured-children-deliberate-terrorist-attack-1119344724.html

ukraine

ryazan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ruslan sidiki charged, ukraine terror attacks, ukraine russia terrorism, ryazan railway attack, ryazan rail explosion