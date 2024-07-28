https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/erdogan-says-turkiye-could-enter-israel-to-help-gazans-1119549991.html

Erdogan Says Turkiye Could 'Enter' Israel To Help Gazans

Erdogan Says Turkiye Could 'Enter' Israel To Help Gazans

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that his country could "enter" Israel to help Palestinians, just like it entered Libya and Karabakh.

Speaking at a meeting of the ruling party branch in the president's native province of Rize, Erdogan noted the success of the country's defense industry, but urged not to be deceived by them. According to the president, if the successes had been even greater, Israel "would not have done to Palestine what it did." Erdogan also once again recalled the refusal of the leader of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, to speak in the Turkish parliament. Earlier, the Turkish president urged Abbas to apologize. The Turkish parliament approved the extension of the mandate for the deployment of the Turkish military contingent in Libya for two years from January 2024. Turkiye supported Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War in the fall of 2020, and Turkish drones actively participated in the operations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke in the US Congress on Wednesday, sparking protests by anti-war activists at the Capitol. Turkish politicians, including Erdogan, harshly criticized the speech of "war criminal" Netanyahu in the Congress and those senators who gave him a standing ovation. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas penetrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip, which included strikes on civilian targets. Israel announced a complete blockade of the enclave: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli strikes on the enclave since October 7 has exceeded 39,000, with more than 89,800 people injured. The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to cease hostilities. According to Moscow's position, a settlement is only possible on the basis of the UN Security Council-approved formula with the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.

