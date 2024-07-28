https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/netanyahu-urgently-returns-to-israel-to-assess-security-after-golan-heights-attack-1119548490.html
Netanyahu Urgently Returns to Israel to Assess Security After Golan Heights Attack
Israeli PM Netanyahu returned to Israel ahead of schedule from his trip to the US and is heading to the defense ministry headquarters to assess the security situation.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border since then.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday returned to Israel ahead of schedule from his trip to the United States and is heading to the defense ministry headquarters to assess the security situation following the recent attack on the Golan Heights, his office said.
According to the Israeli military, 12 young people and children were killed on Saturday in the Golan Heights as a result of shelling from Lebanon. Hezbollah has denied involvement in the attack.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane has landed in Israel. The Prime Minister is now en route to the Kirya [defense ministry headquarters] for a security assessment and Security Cabinet discussion," the office said in a statement.
The security assessment at the Kirya was held in the afternoon, his office said later in the day.
"Participating in the discussion were the Defense Minister, the Prime Minister's Chief-of-Staff, the Director the National Security Council, the Director of the Mossad, the Director of the ISA [Israeli Security Agency], the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] Chief-of-Staff, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, the Head of IDF Intelligence, the Head of IDF Operations, the Head of the IDF Strategy Directorate, the Head of Research at IDF Intelligence and the Defense Ministry Director General," Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border since then.