https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/fbi-confirms-trump-was-struck-by-bullet-whole-or-fragmented-1119537491.html
FBI Confirms Trump Was Struck by Bullet, ‘Whole or Fragmented’
FBI Confirms Trump Was Struck by Bullet, ‘Whole or Fragmented’
Sputnik International
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that former President Donald Trump was hit by a bullet or the fragment of one after FBI Director Christopher Wray stirred controversy by suggesting that it wasn’t clear whether or not Trump was shot or hit by shrapnel.
2024-07-28T00:02+0000
2024-07-28T00:02+0000
2024-07-28T00:04+0000
americas
us
donald trump
christopher wray
pennsylvania
fbi
house judiciary committee
truth social
assassination attempt
donald trump assassination attempt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095668386_0:192:2560:1632_1920x0_80_0_0_19ed9301d7e424b7525252916931bc06.jpg
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that former President Donald Trump was hit by a bullet or the fragment of one after FBI Director Christopher Wray stirred controversy by suggesting that it wasn’t clear whether or not Trump was shot or hit by shrapnel.Some law enforcement officials, including Wray, have questioned what struck Trump the day of his attempted assassination. The former president suffered a wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized after a gunman fired shots at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.Wray provided testimony at a US House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday relating to the July 13 assassination attempt, claiming there was “some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, that hit his ear.”The former president published a lengthy post on Truth Social Thursday insisting he was hit by a bullet, claiming the FBI had “lost the confidence” of the country.Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) has accused Trump of politicizing the assassination attempt. Trump campaign adviser Steven Cheung told CNN that “anyone who believes this conspiracy bulls**t is either mentally deficient or willfully peddling falsehoods for political reasons.”According to one US official, the FBI is seeking to interview Trump to obtain a victim statement as part of its investigation.“Since the day of the attack, the FBI has been consistent and clear that the shooting was an attempted assassination of former President Trump which resulted in his injury, as well as the death of a heroic father and the injuries of several other victims,” the FBI said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/future-trump-rallies-to-be-held-indoor-after-assassination-attempt---reports-1119451162.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240723/forced-to-fall-on-her-sword-cheatle-takes-the-heat-for-secret-service-fumble-1119477723.html
americas
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095668386_0:128:2560:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f94bd5727f8bc895abf0aeff8bb719e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
christopher wray trump shooting, fbi trump shooting statement, wray trump assassination, wray trump hit by bullet, trump hit by shrapnel, trump hit by glass
christopher wray trump shooting, fbi trump shooting statement, wray trump assassination, wray trump hit by bullet, trump hit by shrapnel, trump hit by glass
FBI Confirms Trump Was Struck by Bullet, ‘Whole or Fragmented’
00:02 GMT 28.07.2024 (Updated: 00:04 GMT 28.07.2024)
The shooter was 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, who killed a member of the audience and injured two others in the crowd before Trump's Secret Service detail neutralized him.
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that former President Donald Trump was hit by a bullet or the fragment of one after FBI Director Christopher Wray stirred controversy by suggesting that it wasn’t clear whether or not Trump was shot or hit by shrapnel.
“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” said the FBI in a statement.
Some law enforcement officials, including Wray, have questioned what struck Trump the day of his attempted assassination. The former president suffered a wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized after a gunman fired shots at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.
Wray provided testimony at a US House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday
relating to the July 13 assassination attempt, claiming there was “some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, that hit his ear.”
The former president published a lengthy post on Truth Social Thursday insisting he was hit by a bullet, claiming the FBI had “lost the confidence” of the country.
“No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel,” Trump posted. “The hospital called it a ‘bullet wound to the ear,’ and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!”
Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) has accused
Trump of politicizing the assassination attempt. Trump campaign adviser Steven Cheung told CNN that “anyone who believes this conspiracy bulls**t is either mentally deficient or willfully peddling falsehoods for political reasons.”
According to one US official, the FBI is seeking to interview Trump to obtain a victim statement as part of its investigation.
“Since the day of the attack, the FBI has been consistent and clear that the shooting was an attempted assassination of former President Trump which resulted in his injury, as well as the death of a heroic father and the injuries of several other victims,” the FBI said in a statement.