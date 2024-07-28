https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/fbi-confirms-trump-was-struck-by-bullet-whole-or-fragmented-1119537491.html

FBI Confirms Trump Was Struck by Bullet, ‘Whole or Fragmented’

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that former President Donald Trump was hit by a bullet or the fragment of one after FBI Director Christopher Wray stirred controversy by suggesting that it wasn’t clear whether or not Trump was shot or hit by shrapnel.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that former President Donald Trump was hit by a bullet or the fragment of one after FBI Director Christopher Wray stirred controversy by suggesting that it wasn’t clear whether or not Trump was shot or hit by shrapnel.Some law enforcement officials, including Wray, have questioned what struck Trump the day of his attempted assassination. The former president suffered a wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized after a gunman fired shots at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.Wray provided testimony at a US House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday relating to the July 13 assassination attempt, claiming there was “some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, that hit his ear.”The former president published a lengthy post on Truth Social Thursday insisting he was hit by a bullet, claiming the FBI had “lost the confidence” of the country.Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) has accused Trump of politicizing the assassination attempt. Trump campaign adviser Steven Cheung told CNN that “anyone who believes this conspiracy bulls**t is either mentally deficient or willfully peddling falsehoods for political reasons.”According to one US official, the FBI is seeking to interview Trump to obtain a victim statement as part of its investigation.“Since the day of the attack, the FBI has been consistent and clear that the shooting was an attempted assassination of former President Trump which resulted in his injury, as well as the death of a heroic father and the injuries of several other victims,” the FBI said in a statement.

