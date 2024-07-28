https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/hungarys-szijjarto-accuses-poland-of-hypocrisy-since-warsaw-also-buys-russian-oil-1119550293.html

Hungary's Szijjarto Accuses Poland of Hypocrisy, Since Warsaw Also Buys Russian Oil

Hungary's Szijjarto Accuses Poland of Hypocrisy, Since Warsaw Also Buys Russian Oil

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto responded to criticism from Polish officials for continuing economic ties with Russia, pointing out that they also buy Russian oil through third parties.

Earlier, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was on the periphery of international society, both in the European Union and in NATO, and advised him to leave the organizations and create an alliance with Russia. The minister added that "there would be nothing wrong with this, because energy supply ultimately has a physical basis, but if this is how it turned out, then there is no need to be hypocritical and no need to blame others." "Wanting to preserve Polish-Hungarian brotherhood, we have long tolerated the provocations and hypocrisy of the current Polish government, but now the glass is full," he noted. Earlier, Szijjarto said that Western Europe had proudly reported on its refusal of Russian oil, but in fact continued to buy it through third countries, for example, India. According to the minister, this proves that the EU's anti-Russian sanctions are working "perfectly". Russia previously stated that the West had made a serious mistake by refusing to buy hydrocarbons from Russia; it would fall into a new, stronger dependence due to higher prices, and those who refused would still buy more expensively through intermediaries and would ultimately buy Russian oil and gas.

