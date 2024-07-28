https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/hungarys-szijjarto-accuses-poland-of-hypocrisy-since-warsaw-also-buys-russian-oil-1119550293.html
Hungary's Szijjarto Accuses Poland of Hypocrisy, Since Warsaw Also Buys Russian Oil
Hungary's Szijjarto Accuses Poland of Hypocrisy, Since Warsaw Also Buys Russian Oil
Sputnik International
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto responded to criticism from Polish officials for continuing economic ties with Russia, pointing out that they also buy Russian oil through third parties.
2024-07-28T23:01+0000
2024-07-28T23:01+0000
2024-07-28T23:01+0000
world
peter szijjarto
viktor orban
hungary
wladyslaw bartoszewski
europe
poland
russia
nato
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/11/1119396915_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a5b028980d75107bcf5abaed716291a4.jpg
Earlier, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was on the periphery of international society, both in the European Union and in NATO, and advised him to leave the organizations and create an alliance with Russia. The minister added that "there would be nothing wrong with this, because energy supply ultimately has a physical basis, but if this is how it turned out, then there is no need to be hypocritical and no need to blame others." "Wanting to preserve Polish-Hungarian brotherhood, we have long tolerated the provocations and hypocrisy of the current Polish government, but now the glass is full," he noted. Earlier, Szijjarto said that Western Europe had proudly reported on its refusal of Russian oil, but in fact continued to buy it through third countries, for example, India. According to the minister, this proves that the EU's anti-Russian sanctions are working "perfectly". Russia previously stated that the West had made a serious mistake by refusing to buy hydrocarbons from Russia; it would fall into a new, stronger dependence due to higher prices, and those who refused would still buy more expensively through intermediaries and would ultimately buy Russian oil and gas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/russia-adapted-to-sanctions-demonstrating-flexibility-in-various-areas---orban-1119530809.html
hungary
poland
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/11/1119396915_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf6c20acad18fbeb9a8b29f6d984b505.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
poland buys russian gas, hungary russian relations, russia under sanctions, russian oil sales
poland buys russian gas, hungary russian relations, russia under sanctions, russian oil sales
Hungary's Szijjarto Accuses Poland of Hypocrisy, Since Warsaw Also Buys Russian Oil
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto responded to criticism from the Polish authorities over Hungary's continued economic ties with Russia, accusing them of hypocrisy, since Poland had also been buying Russian oil.
Earlier, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was on the periphery of international society, both in the European Union and in NATO, and advised him to leave the organizations and create an alliance with Russia.
"The reaction proves the truth of the Hungarian proverb: the truth hurts the eyes. While the current Polish government criticizes us for importing oil from Russia, which is absolutely necessary for the functioning of the country, if you look closely at the list of clients of one of the largest Russian oil companies, you will definitely find the Poles there," Szijjarto said on social media.
The minister added that "there would be nothing wrong with this, because energy supply ultimately has a physical basis, but if this is how it turned out, then there is no need to be hypocritical and no need to blame others."
"Wanting to preserve Polish-Hungarian brotherhood, we have long tolerated the provocations and hypocrisy of the current Polish government, but now the glass is full," he noted.
Earlier, Szijjarto said that Western Europe had proudly reported on its refusal of Russian oil, but in fact continued to buy it through third countries, for example, India. According to the minister, this proves that the EU's anti-Russian sanctions are working "perfectly". Russia previously stated that the West had made a serious mistake by refusing to buy hydrocarbons from Russia; it would fall into a new, stronger dependence due to higher prices, and those who refused would still buy more expensively through intermediaries and would ultimately buy Russian oil and gas.