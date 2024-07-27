https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/russia-adapted-to-sanctions-demonstrating-flexibility-in-various-areas---orban-1119530809.html

Russia Adapted to Sanctions, Demonstrating Flexibility in Various Areas - Orban

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday refuted claims that Russia is an autocracy, saying that the country had adapted to Western sanctions and demonstrated economic and social flexibility.

"Russia has learned lessons since 2014 and not only learned them, but also turned them into actions. They carried out the necessary development of the IT and banking sector, so the Russian financial system did not break down. They have developed the ability to adapt," Orban said in the Romanian city of Baile Tusnad, as broadcast by М1. Russia, having lost the opportunity to import agricultural products from the West due to sanctions, has become the largest exporter of food products in a few years, the official noted.

