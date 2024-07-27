Russia Adapted to Sanctions, Demonstrating Flexibility in Various Areas - Orban
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev/
Subscribe
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday refuted claims that Russia is an autocracy, saying that the country had adapted to Western sanctions and demonstrated economic and social flexibility.
"Russia has learned lessons since 2014 and not only learned them, but also turned them into actions. They carried out the necessary development of the IT and banking sector, so the Russian financial system did not break down. They have developed the ability to adapt," Orban said in the Romanian city of Baile Tusnad, as broadcast by М1.
Russia, having lost the opportunity to import agricultural products from the West due to sanctions, has become the largest exporter of food products in a few years, the official noted.
"When Russia is described as a rigid neo-Stalinist autocracy, it is a lie. In fact, we are talking about a country that demonstrated technical, economic and, as you can see, maybe social flexibility," Orban said.
EU's redistribution of revenue from Russian assets to Ukraine: A 'liberal democracy' test amid geopolitical tensions— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 27, 2024
The European Union signaled on July 26 that it is transferring 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from revenues stemming from immobilized Russian assets to support… pic.twitter.com/R8l2Qkq7aI