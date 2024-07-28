https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/israel-not-planning-on-waging-full-scale-war-with-lebanon---reports-1119549835.html

Israel Not Planning on Waging Full-Scale War With Lebanon - Reports

Israel Not Planning on Waging Full-Scale War With Lebanon - Reports

Sputnik International

Israel is not planning on launching a full-scale against Lebanon following the Golan Heights attack, local media reported citing high-ranking officials.

2024-07-28T21:07+0000

2024-07-28T21:07+0000

2024-07-28T21:07+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

yoav gallant

golan heights

israeli security cabinet

hezbollah

israel

middle east

lebanon

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1b/1119535539_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5e5177310b40b46e86461fb436d9518c.jpg

According to the Israeli military, 12 young people and children were killed on Saturday in the Golan Heights as a result of shelling from Lebanon. Hezbollah has denied involvement in the attack. On Sunday, the Israeli Security Cabinet has authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to decide how and when the Jewish state will respond to the Golan Heights attack allegedly carried out by Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, Netanyahu’s office said.The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/lebanon-condemns-attacks-on-civilians-in-golan-1119536882.html

golan heights

israel

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

will israel attack lebanon, will lebanon and israel go to war, will the war in the middle east expand, is war going to break out in lebanon