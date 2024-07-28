International
Israel Not Planning on Waging Full-Scale War With Lebanon - Reports
Israel Not Planning on Waging Full-Scale War With Lebanon - Reports
Israel is not planning on launching a full-scale against Lebanon following the Golan Heights attack, local media reported citing high-ranking officials.
According to the Israeli military, 12 young people and children were killed on Saturday in the Golan Heights as a result of shelling from Lebanon. Hezbollah has denied involvement in the attack. On Sunday, the Israeli Security Cabinet has authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to decide how and when the Jewish state will respond to the Golan Heights attack allegedly carried out by Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, Netanyahu’s office said.The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border.
21:07 GMT 28.07.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel is not planning to launch a full-scale war against Lebanon following the Golan Heights attack, Ynet news website reported on Sunday, citing high-ranking Israeli officials.
According to the Israeli military, 12 young people and children were killed on Saturday in the Golan Heights as a result of shelling from Lebanon. Hezbollah has denied involvement in the attack.
"We may launch military action for several days. We are talking about a limited period of time even if it is different from what we see now," an official told Ynet.
On Sunday, the Israeli Security Cabinet has authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to decide how and when the Jewish state will respond to the Golan Heights attack allegedly carried out by Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, Netanyahu’s office said.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border.
