Israeli Foreign Ministry Announces Last Chance to Prevent War With Lebanon
Israeli Foreign Ministry Announces Last Chance to Prevent War With Lebanon
Israel, in connection with the attack on Golan Heights, has declared that the only way to prevent a potential war with Lebanon is for the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah to withdraw its forces, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said on Sunday.
According to the Israeli army, 12 young people and children were killed on Saturday in the Golan Heights as a result of shelling from Lebanon. Hezbollah has denied involvement in the attack. "The only way that the world can prevent a full scale war which would be devastating also to Lebanon is by forcing Hezbollah to implement Security Council Resolution 1701. Now is the very last minute to do so diplomatically," Marmorstein said on X.
08:34 GMT 28.07.2024
© AP Photo / Leo CorreaBicycles sit next to the area that was hit by a rocket that killed multiple children and teenagers at a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel, in connection with the attack on Golan Heights, has declared that the only way to prevent a potential war with Lebanon is for the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah to withdraw its forces, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said on Sunday.
According to the Israeli army, 12 young people and children were killed on Saturday in the Golan Heights as a result of shelling from Lebanon. Hezbollah has denied involvement in the attack.
"The only way that the world can prevent a full scale war which would be devastating also to Lebanon is by forcing Hezbollah to implement Security Council Resolution 1701. Now is the very last minute to do so diplomatically," Marmorstein said on X.

Until 1967, the Golan Heights were part of the Syrian province of Quneitra, inhabited mainly by the Druze Arab ethnoreligious group. Two-thirds of the strategic territory were captured by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967 and the fourth Arab-Israeli War in 1973. Tel Aviv unilaterally declared sovereignty over the region in 1981 but the UN Security Council rejects the claim, considering the Golan Heights to be occupied Syrian territory.

