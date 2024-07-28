https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/israeli-foreign-ministry-announces-last-chance-to-prevent-war-with-lebanon-1119539863.html

Israeli Foreign Ministry Announces Last Chance to Prevent War With Lebanon

Sputnik International

Israel, in connection with the attack on Golan Heights, has declared that the only way to prevent a potential war with Lebanon is for the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah to withdraw its forces, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said on Sunday.

According to the Israeli army, 12 young people and children were killed on Saturday in the Golan Heights as a result of shelling from Lebanon. Hezbollah has denied involvement in the attack. "The only way that the world can prevent a full scale war which would be devastating also to Lebanon is by forcing Hezbollah to implement Security Council Resolution 1701. Now is the very last minute to do so diplomatically," Marmorstein said on X.

