Negotiators Insist That Netanyahu Soften Position on Gaza for Sake of Truce - Reports

International negotiators call on Netanyahu to soften his stance on Gaza in order to reach a truce, US Media reported on Sunday.

On Friday, Egyptian broadcaster Al Qahera News reported, citing a senior source, that Egypt, the United States, Qatar and Israel would hold a meeting in Rome on Sunday on a truce in the Gaza Strip. Israeli officials told the newspaper that Netanyahu was the main reason for "Israel’s hardened stance at the Rome talks." According to the newspaper, Netanyahu's maneuverability is limited by his right-wing government, in which some officials oppose the truce. According to the sources, Israel wants to maintain military checkpoints along the strategic Gaza highway to prevent Hamas from smuggling weapons into Gaza. On Friday, Hamas spokesman in Lebanon Walid Kilani told Sputnik that the movement rejected Israel's new conditions for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which had been put forward by Netanyahu. Earlier on Friday, media reported that the Jewish state was seeking changes to the Gaza truce plan, which would complicate a final deal with Hamas. Israel was reportedly demanding that displaced Palestinians be screened when returning to the northern Gaza Strip after the truce began. Another stumbling block was Israel's demand to retain control over the Gaza border with Egypt. This point did not suit the Egyptian authorities. Israel and Hamas resumed indirect negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in July, which is conditional on the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas' captivity. The talks were at a standstill for more than a month after US President Joe Biden announced a new plan to resolve the conflict on behalf of Israel. Biden announced on May 31 that israel had proposed a ceasefire deal, but despite Hamas leadership responding favorably a deal was never reached and Netanyahu pledged to continue the war until Hamas was destroyed.Israeli negotiators and mediators have held several rounds of talks in Qatar's Doha and Egypt's Cairo in recent weeks, but no breakthrough has been achieved.

