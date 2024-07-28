International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/negotiators-insist-that-netanyahu-soften-position-on-gaza-for-sake-of-truce---reports-1119550136.html
Negotiators Insist That Netanyahu Soften Position on Gaza for Sake of Truce - Reports
Negotiators Insist That Netanyahu Soften Position on Gaza for Sake of Truce - Reports
Sputnik International
International negotiators call on Netanyahu to soften his stance on Gaza in order to reach a truce, US Media reported on Sunday.
2024-07-28T21:57+0000
2024-07-28T21:57+0000
world
israel
gaza strip
egypt
benjamin netanyahu
joe biden
palestinians
hamas
newsfeed
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119490380_0:0:2835:1595_1920x0_80_0_0_738d78684719230bcb636f6348d6450f.jpg
On Friday, Egyptian broadcaster Al Qahera News reported, citing a senior source, that Egypt, the United States, Qatar and Israel would hold a meeting in Rome on Sunday on a truce in the Gaza Strip. Israeli officials told the newspaper that Netanyahu was the main reason for "Israel’s hardened stance at the Rome talks." According to the newspaper, Netanyahu's maneuverability is limited by his right-wing government, in which some officials oppose the truce. According to the sources, Israel wants to maintain military checkpoints along the strategic Gaza highway to prevent Hamas from smuggling weapons into Gaza. On Friday, Hamas spokesman in Lebanon Walid Kilani told Sputnik that the movement rejected Israel's new conditions for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which had been put forward by Netanyahu. Earlier on Friday, media reported that the Jewish state was seeking changes to the Gaza truce plan, which would complicate a final deal with Hamas. Israel was reportedly demanding that displaced Palestinians be screened when returning to the northern Gaza Strip after the truce began. Another stumbling block was Israel's demand to retain control over the Gaza border with Egypt. This point did not suit the Egyptian authorities. Israel and Hamas resumed indirect negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in July, which is conditional on the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas' captivity. The talks were at a standstill for more than a month after US President Joe Biden announced a new plan to resolve the conflict on behalf of Israel. Biden announced on May 31 that israel had proposed a ceasefire deal, but despite Hamas leadership responding favorably a deal was never reached and Netanyahu pledged to continue the war until Hamas was destroyed.Israeli negotiators and mediators have held several rounds of talks in Qatar's Doha and Egypt's Cairo in recent weeks, but no breakthrough has been achieved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/everything-to-sabotage-the-negotiation-israels-smoke-and-mirrors-approach-to-ceasefire-talks-1119385336.html
israel
gaza strip
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/18/1119490380_63:0:2794:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cd4ad372cf9eabcdc1d73339f7cf3d0e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
peace negotiations in gaza, ceasefire deal in palestine, israel hamas ceasefire, hostage deal in israel
peace negotiations in gaza, ceasefire deal in palestine, israel hamas ceasefire, hostage deal in israel

Negotiators Insist That Netanyahu Soften Position on Gaza for Sake of Truce - Reports

21:57 GMT 28.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / ROBERTO SCHMIDTIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledges Israeli soldiers while addressing a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol on July 24, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledges Israeli soldiers while addressing a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol on July 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / ROBERTO SCHMIDT
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - International negotiators insist that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soften his position on resolving the conflict with Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip and show more flexibility in order to achieve a truce, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing sources.
On Friday, Egyptian broadcaster Al Qahera News reported, citing a senior source, that Egypt, the United States, Qatar and Israel would hold a meeting in Rome on Sunday on a truce in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli officials told the newspaper that Netanyahu was the main reason for "Israel’s hardened stance at the Rome talks." According to the newspaper, Netanyahu's maneuverability is limited by his right-wing government, in which some officials oppose the truce. According to the sources, Israel wants to maintain military checkpoints along the strategic Gaza highway to prevent Hamas from smuggling weapons into Gaza.
On Friday, Hamas spokesman in Lebanon Walid Kilani told Sputnik that the movement rejected Israel's new conditions for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which had been put forward by Netanyahu. Earlier on Friday, media reported that the Jewish state was seeking changes to the Gaza truce plan, which would complicate a final deal with Hamas. Israel was reportedly demanding that displaced Palestinians be screened when returning to the northern Gaza Strip after the truce began.
A Palestinian woman sits in rubble following an Israeli air strike in Rafah refugee camp in southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2024
Analysis
'Everything to Sabotage the Negotiation': Israel's Smoke and Mirrors Approach to Ceasefire Talks
16 July, 05:15 GMT
Another stumbling block was Israel's demand to retain control over the Gaza border with Egypt. This point did not suit the Egyptian authorities.
Israel and Hamas resumed indirect negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in July, which is conditional on the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas' captivity. The talks were at a standstill for more than a month after US President Joe Biden announced a new plan to resolve the conflict on behalf of Israel. Biden announced on May 31 that israel had proposed a ceasefire deal, but despite Hamas leadership responding favorably a deal was never reached and Netanyahu pledged to continue the war until Hamas was destroyed.
Israeli negotiators and mediators have held several rounds of talks in Qatar's Doha and Egypt's Cairo in recent weeks, but no breakthrough has been achieved.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала