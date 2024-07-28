International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/obama-threatened-biden-with-removal-from-office-under-25th-amendment---sy-hersh-1119537682.html
Obama Threatened Biden with Removal from Office Under 25th Amendment - Sy Hersh
Obama Threatened Biden with Removal from Office Under 25th Amendment - Sy Hersh
Sputnik International
Former US President Barack Obama threatened Joe Biden with removal from office under the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution if he did not withdraw from the presidential race, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has claimed.
2024-07-28T01:20+0000
2024-07-28T01:20+0000
us
newsfeed
joe biden
barack obama
seymour hersh
democrats
democratic party
25th amendment
2024 us presidential election
americas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109933465_0:0:1376:775_1920x0_80_0_0_2a32956690b1644bedbad0f93502cc04.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Barack Obama threatened Joe Biden with removal from office under the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution if he did not withdraw from the presidential race, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has claimed. Obama told Biden he had gotten the approval of US Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the safeguard against presidential incapacity, Hersh said in a blog post on Substack. The journalist noted that, in accordance with the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, the US president may be removed from power in the event he is judged to no longer be able to carry out his duties, with the vice president stepping into the role. Hersh claimed that by the time Obama called Biden, it was already clear Harris would receive Democratic leaders' approval to run as the party's candidate.Obama's call to Biden came amid discontent among Democratic Party donors, who threatened to withhold funding over concerns about Biden's health.The US presidential election will take place November 5. It was assumed Biden would again appear on the ballot, but figures within the party began to express concern after a widely-panned debate performance against former President Donald Trump in June. Biden announced his intention to drop out of the race July 21 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/hersh-wests-hesitance-to-conclude-nord-stream-probe-implicates-culprits-1116642115.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/biden-promises-stronger-more-powerful-nato-in-speech-passing-torch-to-harris-1119493706.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109933465_153:0:1376:917_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e59e06582f30ff3bc9e09521ab54e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, newsfeed, joe biden, barack obama, seymour hersh, democrats, democratic party, 25th amendment, 2024 us presidential election
us, newsfeed, joe biden, barack obama, seymour hersh, democrats, democratic party, 25th amendment, 2024 us presidential election

Obama Threatened Biden with Removal from Office Under 25th Amendment - Sy Hersh

01:20 GMT 28.07.2024
© Pete Souza / The White HouseObama On the Phone in the Aftermath of the Osama Bin Laden Operation
Obama On the Phone in the Aftermath of the Osama Bin Laden Operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2024
© Pete Souza / The White House
Subscribe
Biden announced his intention to drop out of the race July 21 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Barack Obama threatened Joe Biden with removal from office under the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution if he did not withdraw from the presidential race, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has claimed.
Obama told Biden he had gotten the approval of US Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the safeguard against presidential incapacity, Hersh said in a blog post on Substack.
The journalist noted that, in accordance with the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, the US president may be removed from power in the event he is judged to no longer be able to carry out his duties, with the vice president stepping into the role.
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2024
Nord Stream Sabotage
Hersh: West's Hesitance to Conclude Nord Stream Probe Implicates Culprits
7 February, 13:53 GMT
Hersh claimed that by the time Obama called Biden, it was already clear Harris would receive Democratic leaders' approval to run as the party's candidate.
Obama's call to Biden came amid discontent among Democratic Party donors, who threatened to withhold funding over concerns about Biden's health.
The US presidential election will take place November 5. It was assumed Biden would again appear on the ballot, but figures within the party began to express concern after a widely-panned debate performance against former President Donald Trump in June. Biden announced his intention to drop out of the race July 21 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee.
President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2024
Americas
Biden Promises 'Stronger, More Powerful' NATO in Speech Passing Torch to Harris
25 July, 01:26 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала