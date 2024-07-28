https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/obama-threatened-biden-with-removal-from-office-under-25th-amendment---sy-hersh-1119537682.html

Obama Threatened Biden with Removal from Office Under 25th Amendment - Sy Hersh

Former US President Barack Obama threatened Joe Biden with removal from office under the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution if he did not withdraw from the presidential race, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has claimed.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Barack Obama threatened Joe Biden with removal from office under the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution if he did not withdraw from the presidential race, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has claimed. Obama told Biden he had gotten the approval of US Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the safeguard against presidential incapacity, Hersh said in a blog post on Substack. The journalist noted that, in accordance with the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, the US president may be removed from power in the event he is judged to no longer be able to carry out his duties, with the vice president stepping into the role. Hersh claimed that by the time Obama called Biden, it was already clear Harris would receive Democratic leaders' approval to run as the party's candidate.Obama's call to Biden came amid discontent among Democratic Party donors, who threatened to withhold funding over concerns about Biden's health.The US presidential election will take place November 5. It was assumed Biden would again appear on the ballot, but figures within the party began to express concern after a widely-panned debate performance against former President Donald Trump in June. Biden announced his intention to drop out of the race July 21 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee.

