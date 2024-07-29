https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/el-salvador-may-apply-to-join-brics-in-1-2-years---russian-diplomat-1119551004.html

El Salvador May Apply to Join BRICS in 1-2 Years - Russian Diplomat

Sputnik International

El Salvador is studying the possibility of joining BRICS the head of the Russian Embassy office in El Salvador said in an interview.

"Definitely. They are very interested. BRICS is very attractive to them, they are studying the possibility of joining it. It is possible that in the next year or two, El Salvador may ask to be admitted to BRICS," Ilyukhin told Russian newspaper Izvestia when asked whether El Salvador had expressed interest in cooperating with Russia through BRICS. According to the diplomat, El Salvador is interested in developing relations not only with Russia, but also with China and India, and sees this as "an opportunity to strengthen its economy, to give it an impetus for development." El Salvador is interested in attracting foreign investment, primarily from the BRICS countries, he added. The diplomat added that El Salvador was also interested in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), but it was not ready to join it now, although considering this possibility.

