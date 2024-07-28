International
Malaysia Sends Letter of Application to Join BRICS to Russia - Prime Minister
Malaysia Sends Letter of Application to Join BRICS to Russia - Prime Minister
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday that the country had sent a letter of application to join BRICS, expressing readiness to become the group's strategic partner.
"Malaysia has sent a letter of application to join the [BRICS] organisation to Russia as the BRICS chairman, besides expressing openness to participate as a member country or strategic partner," the prime minister was quoted as saying by the state-run Bernama news agency. Malaysia's intention to join BRICS was the main topic of his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently on a visit to the Asian country, Ibrahim said.Russia assumed the bloc's rotating presidency on January 1. On the same day, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.
Malaysia Sends Letter of Application to Join BRICS to Russia - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday that the country had sent a letter of application to join BRICS, expressing readiness to become the group’s strategic partner.
"Malaysia has sent a letter of application to join the [BRICS] organisation to Russia as the BRICS chairman, besides expressing openness to participate as a member country or strategic partner," the prime minister was quoted as saying by the state-run Bernama news agency.
Malaysia’s intention to join BRICS was the main topic of his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently on a visit to the Asian country, Ibrahim said.
BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest emerging economies, uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010.

Russia assumed the bloc's rotating presidency on January 1. On the same day, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.
