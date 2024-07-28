https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/malaysia-sends-letter-of-application-to-join-brics-to-russia---prime-minister-1119547156.html

Malaysia Sends Letter of Application to Join BRICS to Russia - Prime Minister

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday that the country had sent a letter of application to join BRICS, expressing readiness to become the group’s strategic partner.

"Malaysia has sent a letter of application to join the [BRICS] organisation to Russia as the BRICS chairman, besides expressing openness to participate as a member country or strategic partner," the prime minister was quoted as saying by the state-run Bernama news agency. Malaysia’s intention to join BRICS was the main topic of his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently on a visit to the Asian country, Ibrahim said.Russia assumed the bloc's rotating presidency on January 1. On the same day, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.

