Israeli Army Shells 15 Settlements in Lebanon - Reports
Israeli Army Shells 15 Settlements in Lebanon - Reports
Sputnik International
The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) shelled 15 settlements in eastern and southern Lebanon with artillery, following the Golan Heights attack that Israel blamed on Hezbollah.
According to the broadcaster, the Israelis shelled the city of Taraiyya in the Baalbek region in eastern Lebanon with heavy artillery. In the Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon, they bombed the settlements of Ayta ash Shab, Yaroun, Ramyeh and Aitaroun, and in the Marjaayoun district near the border with Israel, they bombed the cities of Khiam, Kfarkela, Meiss El Jabal and Markaba. In the Tyre region, the Israeli army struck the cities of Borj El Chmali, Al 'Abbasiyah, Tyre, Tayr Harfa, Naqoura and Chihine.
SOUTH LEBANON (Sputnik) - The Israeli army shelled 15 settlements in eastern and southern Lebanon with heavy artillery after threats against Lebanese movement Hezbollah, which Israel accused of shelling the Golan Heights on Saturday, Lebanese broadcaster Al Manar reported on Monday.
According to the broadcaster, the Israelis shelled the city of Taraiyya in the Baalbek region in eastern Lebanon with heavy artillery.
In the Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon, they bombed the settlements of Ayta ash Shab, Yaroun, Ramyeh and Aitaroun, and in the Marjaayoun district near the border with Israel, they bombed the cities of Khiam, Kfarkela, Meiss El Jabal and Markaba.
In the Tyre region, the Israeli army struck the cities of Borj El Chmali, Al 'Abbasiyah, Tyre, Tayr Harfa, Naqoura and Chihine.
