Israeli Foreign Minister Compares Erdogan to Hussein, Commenting on Readiness to 'Enter'

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Turkiye may "enter" Israel to help the Palestinians, Israeli Foreign Minister took to social media to compare him to slain Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.

Earlier, Erdogan said that Turkiye could "enter" Israel in the same way as it once did in Libya and Karabakh. "Erdogan follows in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel. Just let him remember what happened there and how it ended," Katz said on X, posting photos of Erdogan and Hussein. On March 20, 2003, under the pretext of fighting terrorism and searching for weapons of mass destruction, the US-led international coalition began massive bombing of Iraqi cities. As a result, the country's president Saddam Hussein was overthrown, and no traces of weapons of mass destruction banned by the international convention were ever found. Saddam Hussein's government fell on April 17, 2003, and the Iraqi leader himself was forced to hide. In December 2003, Hussein was found by the US military near his hometown of Tikrit in an underground shelter, and on June 30, 2004, he was handed over to the Iraqi authorities along with 11 members of the Baathist regime. On November 5, 2005, the Iraqi Supreme Tribunal found the former leader of Iraq guilty of crimes against the Iraqi people, and he was executed on December 30, 2006.

