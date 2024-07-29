International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/kamala-harris-campaign-honeymoon-will-carry-vp-to-chicago-convention-but-no-further-1119556953.html
Harris Campaign 'Honeymoon' Will Carry VP to Chicago Convention But No Further
Harris Campaign 'Honeymoon' Will Carry VP to Chicago Convention But No Further
Sputnik International
The current wave of support and mainstream media coverage will carry Kamala Harris through to the Democratic Party national convention in Chicago next month but it is unlikely to last beyond that, US analysts told Sputnik.
2024-07-29T21:02+0000
2024-07-29T21:03+0000
analysis
us
kamala harris
donald trump
democratic party
2024 us presidential election
democratic nomination
democratic national convention
chicago
us economy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/16/1119455177_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_2cafef36988966dc19e31727c90e4195.jpg
President Joe Biden chose Harris as his successor right after announcing that he was withdrawing from the Democratic party nomination for a second four-year term in the White House. Since then, mainstream Democratic leaders, including former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have rallied to Harris' support. Nevertheless, Harris' current wave of popularity, which has given her a small thought from the overwhelming boost in national opinion polls, will not last beyond the convention in Chicago, financial columnist and former merchant banker Martin Hutchinson said. Hutchinson pointed out that while Harris has national experience as vice president, her real policies and priorities had yet to be exposed to public scrutiny and success in the race would also depend on whom she chose as her vice-presidential running mate. "Thing to watch is whether she picks a sensible vice president. [Pennsylvania Governor Josh] Shapiro, [Kansas Governor Laura] Kelly, or [North Carolina Governor Roy] Cooper are her best choices, but the Financial Times wants her to pick [Secretary of Transportation Pete] Buttigieg, which would reinforce everyone's negative view of her," Hutchinson said. While Harris' skill as a direct debater might make her a formidable opponent for Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump, her appeal would likely diminish during the prime campaigning season of September and October, Hutchinson said. "I think Trump's chances remain good though not overwhelming, as air in Harris will slowly deflate in September/October," Hutchinson added. California State University Emeritus Professor of Political Affairs Beau Grosscup agreed that Harris was currently benefiting from a wave of adulation that would not last. "Honeymoons are notoriously short. It's what the word means," Grosscup said. Nevertheless, Harris brought significant strengths to the Democratic ticket that the aging and obviously infirm Biden had clearly lacked, Grosscup said. Harris Facing Major Issue With US EconomyThe US political landscape unpredictability notwithstanding, Harris's past record made the flubs and embarrassments inevitable throughout her presidential campaign, Political analyst Charles Ortel said. "Harris is a remarkably undistinguished 'public servant' whose track record and policy inclinations are both rash and juvenile," Ortel said. Harris's many allies in the established media would do their best to promote her through the Democratic convention, Ortel added. US constitutional historian and political commentator Dan Lazare recommended election watchers not be misled by the relatively restrained and polite tone of the Harris and Trump campaigns so far. "With something like a hundred days to the election, the process is just getting underway," Lazare said.Both candidates had yet to reveal their strategies and opening moves but none of the general adulatory coverage of Harris so far had dared to point out the very real drawbacks she suffered from in her professional record, he said. Lazare noted that a major issue for Harris and for most Americans is the US economy. "This a real problem for Harris since if she runs on Bidenomics, she will incur the wrath of all who have been hurt by inflation, that is the entire working-class population, while if she runs away from Bidenomics, she'll come off as a disloyal opportunist. She's damned if she does and damned if she doesn't," Lazare added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/harris-coronation-demonstrates-americas-democratic-deficit--analyst-1119510623.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/harris-to-uphold-russophobic-us-dogma-as-world-seeks-multipolar-order--analyst-1119494135.html
chicago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/16/1119455177_178:0:2845:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_aee0e3f3d11e925274bcb6174c8df00d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kamala harris chances in 2024 election, 2024 us election candidates, who will take democratic nomination, democratic national convention
kamala harris chances in 2024 election, 2024 us election candidates, who will take democratic nomination, democratic national convention

Harris Campaign 'Honeymoon' Will Carry VP to Chicago Convention But No Further

21:02 GMT 29.07.2024 (Updated: 21:03 GMT 29.07.2024)
© AFP 2023 / HAIYUN JIANGUS Vice President Kamala Harris takes part in a forum with civil society members on climate and clean energy at the US Chief of Mission’s Residence in Bangkok on November 20, 2022.
US Vice President Kamala Harris takes part in a forum with civil society members on climate and clean energy at the US Chief of Mission’s Residence in Bangkok on November 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / HAIYUN JIANG
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The current wave of support and mainstream media coverage will carry Vice President Kamala Harris through to the Democratic Party national convention in Chicago next month but it is unlikely to last beyond that, US analysts told Sputnik.
President Joe Biden chose Harris as his successor right after announcing that he was withdrawing from the Democratic party nomination for a second four-year term in the White House. Since then, mainstream Democratic leaders, including former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have rallied to Harris' support.
Nevertheless, Harris' current wave of popularity, which has given her a small thought from the overwhelming boost in national opinion polls, will not last beyond the convention in Chicago, financial columnist and former merchant banker Martin Hutchinson said.
"This honeymoon can carry her to the convention - not beyond," Hutchinson said. "Her honeymoon will last till after the Democratic convention."
Hutchinson pointed out that while Harris has national experience as vice president, her real policies and priorities had yet to be exposed to public scrutiny and success in the race would also depend on whom she chose as her vice-presidential running mate.
"Thing to watch is whether she picks a sensible vice president. [Pennsylvania Governor Josh] Shapiro, [Kansas Governor Laura] Kelly, or [North Carolina Governor Roy] Cooper are her best choices, but the Financial Times wants her to pick [Secretary of Transportation Pete] Buttigieg, which would reinforce everyone's negative view of her," Hutchinson said.
US Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at West Allis Central High School during her first campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 23, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2024
Analysis
Harris Coronation Demonstrates America's Democratic Deficit – Analyst
26 July, 03:35 GMT
While Harris' skill as a direct debater might make her a formidable opponent for Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump, her appeal would likely diminish during the prime campaigning season of September and October, Hutchinson said.
"I think Trump's chances remain good though not overwhelming, as air in Harris will slowly deflate in September/October," Hutchinson added.
California State University Emeritus Professor of Political Affairs Beau Grosscup agreed that Harris was currently benefiting from a wave of adulation that would not last. "Honeymoons are notoriously short. It's what the word means," Grosscup said.
Nevertheless, Harris brought significant strengths to the Democratic ticket that the aging and obviously infirm Biden had clearly lacked, Grosscup said.
"Her prospects against Trump are good. She has solved the age/dementia issue - pointing now to Trump. She should re-rally women/independents on the Dobbs decision [regarding abortion] as Biden left that issue to her," Grosscup said.

Harris Facing Major Issue With US Economy

The US political landscape unpredictability notwithstanding, Harris's past record made the flubs and embarrassments inevitable throughout her presidential campaign, Political analyst Charles Ortel said.
"Harris is a remarkably undistinguished 'public servant' whose track record and policy inclinations are both rash and juvenile," Ortel said.
Harris's many allies in the established media would do their best to promote her through the Democratic convention, Ortel added.
US constitutional historian and political commentator Dan Lazare recommended election watchers not be misled by the relatively restrained and polite tone of the Harris and Trump campaigns so far.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2024
Analysis
Harris to Uphold Russophobic US Dogma as World Seeks Multipolar Order – Analyst
25 July, 03:15 GMT
"With something like a hundred days to the election, the process is just getting underway," Lazare said.
"The Harris campaign is indeed in the honeymoon stage, and how much longer it lasts - a few days, a few weeks - is impossible to say. But we can be sure that it will end by some point, and that's when the real mud wrestling will begin."
Both candidates had yet to reveal their strategies and opening moves but none of the general adulatory coverage of Harris so far had dared to point out the very real drawbacks she suffered from in her professional record, he said.
"Kamala has got a lot of baggage - her law-and-order prosecutor years that are a guaranteed turn-off for liberals, her political shallowness, her demeanor, and that god-awful laugh," Lazare said.
Lazare noted that a major issue for Harris and for most Americans is the US economy.
"This a real problem for Harris since if she runs on Bidenomics, she will incur the wrath of all who have been hurt by inflation, that is the entire working-class population, while if she runs away from Bidenomics, she'll come off as a disloyal opportunist. She's damned if she does and damned if she doesn't," Lazare added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала