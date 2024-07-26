https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/harris-coronation-demonstrates-americas-democratic-deficit--analyst-1119510623.html

Harris Coronation Demonstrates America's Democratic Deficit – Analyst

Sputnik International

On Thursday, the writer and editor Margaret Kimberley joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour to discuss the current crisis of democracy in the US.

A recent article by activist and former Green Party vice presidential candidate Ajamu Baraka considers the Democratic Party's substitution of Kamala Harris as its presumptive presidential nominee and the development's significance within the US political system. “The gangster move by the oligarchs that control the Democrats stripped away any pretense that any real structures of democracy exist in that party,” Baraka suggests.The article argues that special interests appear to hold sufficient power to remove a presidential nominee and quickly fill that role with whomever they choose.On Thursday, writer and activist Margaret Kimberley joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program to discuss the current crisis of democracy in the US, as well as Nicaragua’s struggle against US intervention as they recently celebrate 45 years since the Sandinista revolution, which ushered in a government the United States deems to be undemocratic.“They pushed Biden through, they rigged it for him four years ago. They lied about his health for the past four years. Told us not to believe our lying eyes when we could see his declining state of health.”Baraka argues that for nearly two years, it seemed obvious that “Biden would not be a credible candidate in 2024 due to his noticeable cognitive decline and the ineptitude of his administration”. Baraka also suggested that Biden was coerced to take on his disastrous debate against Trump in order to hasten his removal as the Democratic Party candidate.“But, all of this happened because of corruption. And I think that's the way we should discuss it, that these are the people who run everything, and the last thing they want is for the voters to have a choice,” she added. “We are now, the Democratic Party, going to have a presidential nominee who nobody voted for to be president.""There's not one voter anywhere in the country this year or in 2020 who said 'I want Kamala Harris,'” Kimberley emphasized.The United States has repeatedly labeled other countries which demand self-determination and national sovereignty as “undemocratic”, Kimberley wrote in a recent article published in Black Agenda Report.“The US is under the thumb of billionaire oligarchs who restrict what we see and hear. The corporate media play the role of servant and keep the people simultaneously uninformed and misinformed,” Kimberley wrote. “Knowledge of the rest of the world is extremely limited and only those who are sufficiently self-motivated will venture outside of the bubble. Yet doing so is imperative.”Kimberley noted that Nicaragua has not “aided and abetted a genocide in Gaza” nor has it killed “thousands of Ukrainians in a proxy war”. Rather, the country is committed to providing free healthcare and university education, yet ironically, both of these policies are declared to be "impossibilities in the US and are dismissed out of hand by Democrats and Republicans alike”.“Biden has, as always, gone along with Trump administration policy and has used sanctions to try to weaken this government, which is an elected government. Daniel Ortega is the elected president of his country. Meanwhile the United States, as we just discussed, lives under the rule of an oligarchy. So, which country is democratic? Nicaragua or the US?”

