International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/netanyahu-halts-medical-evac-of-injured-children-in-gaza-1119550838.html
Netanyahu Halts Medical Evac of Injured Children in Gaza
Netanyahu Halts Medical Evac of Injured Children in Gaza
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister halted a flight to evacuate sick and injured Palestinian children in Gaza, with local media claiming it was due to the Golan Heights attack.
2024-07-29T02:23+0000
2024-07-29T02:23+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
golan heights
united arab emirates
israel
hezbollah
united nations security council
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/03/1119236260_0:265:3168:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d076d93f044e46869441661cb1baa8d8.jpg
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed a flight that was scheduled to carry more than 150 injured and sick Palestinian children to the United Arab Emirates for treatment. It is not known if or when the flight will be rescheduled.Last week, Netanyahu instructed his government to develop a plan to transfer patients out of Gaza and into a third country. Citing government officials, Israeli media reported on Sunday that Netanyahu made the decision after an explosion on a football field in Israel-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 Arab Druze children. Israel blames Hezbollah for the attack, but the Lebanese group denied the accusations and said it was an Israeli air defense missile that fell on the field.Golan Heights is part of Syria and has been illegally occupied by Israel since 1967 and was unilaterally annexed by Israel in 1981, a move condemned by the United Nations Security Council.The original decision to evacuate the sick and injured children came after the human-rights group Physicians for Human Rights - Israel petitioned the country’s high court asking for a court order to force the government to evacuate the sick and wounded. The Physicians for Human Rights decried Netanyahu’s reversal, calling it “a cruel game by the Israeli government with children’s lives,” adding that the Golan Heights tragedy “must not be exploited for cynical political purposes; endangering the lives of sick children in Gaza will not bring back the children of the north.”A court hearing on the petition from the group is scheduled for August 4. Last week, Netanyahu canceled a plan ordered by Israel’s defense minister to build a field hospital for children in Gaza.According to an estimate in late June by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, nearly 15,000 children have been killed in Gaza since October 7.“Gaza has become a graveyard for children, with thousands of others missing, their fates unknown,” Save the Children’s Regional Director for the Middle East Jeremy Stoner said. “There must be an independent investigation and those responsible must be held accountable.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/netanyahu-urgently-returns-to-israel-to-assess-security-after-golan-heights-attack-1119548490.html
golan heights
united arab emirates
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/03/1119236260_289:0:3018:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_131a41f276892b90e9222190b7c90abb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
golan heights attack, netanyahu cancels sick children flight, children in gaza, netanyahu kills children
golan heights attack, netanyahu cancels sick children flight, children in gaza, netanyahu kills children

Netanyahu Halts Medical Evac of Injured Children in Gaza

02:23 GMT 29.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / EYAD BABAPalestinian children carry bowls as they walk past tents housing people who lost their homes, in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on June 30, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group
Palestinian children carry bowls as they walk past tents housing people who lost their homes, in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on June 30, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / EYAD BABA
Subscribe
Ian DeMartino
All materials
On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned from the United States early to discuss the recent explosion in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 Arab Druze children.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed a flight that was scheduled to carry more than 150 injured and sick Palestinian children to the United Arab Emirates for treatment. It is not known if or when the flight will be rescheduled.
Last week, Netanyahu instructed his government to develop a plan to transfer patients out of Gaza and into a third country. Citing government officials, Israeli media reported on Sunday that Netanyahu made the decision after an explosion on a football field in Israel-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 Arab Druze children. Israel blames Hezbollah for the attack, but the Lebanese group denied the accusations and said it was an Israeli air defense missile that fell on the field.
Golan Heights is part of Syria and has been illegally occupied by Israel since 1967 and was unilaterally annexed by Israel in 1981, a move condemned by the United Nations Security Council.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2024
World
Netanyahu Urgently Returns to Israel to Assess Security After Golan Heights Attack
Yesterday, 18:17 GMT
The original decision to evacuate the sick and injured children came after the human-rights group Physicians for Human Rights - Israel petitioned the country’s high court asking for a court order to force the government to evacuate the sick and wounded. The Physicians for Human Rights decried Netanyahu’s reversal, calling it “a cruel game by the Israeli government with children’s lives,” adding that the Golan Heights tragedy “must not be exploited for cynical political purposes; endangering the lives of sick children in Gaza will not bring back the children of the north.”
A court hearing on the petition from the group is scheduled for August 4. Last week, Netanyahu canceled a plan ordered by Israel’s defense minister to build a field hospital for children in Gaza.
According to an estimate in late June by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, nearly 15,000 children have been killed in Gaza since October 7.
Gaza has become a graveyard for children, with thousands of others missing, their fates unknown,” Save the Children’s Regional Director for the Middle East Jeremy Stoner said. “There must be an independent investigation and those responsible must be held accountable.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала