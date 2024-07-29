https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/putin-congratulates-maduro-on-reelection-as-president-of-venezuela---kremlin-1119556732.html

Putin Congratulates Maduro on Reelection as President of Venezuela - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Monday Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on his reelection, the Kremlin said. Maduro will begin his third term in office on January 10, 2025.

Earlier in the day, Venezuela's National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner after the 61-year-old secured 51.2% of the vote, with 80% of the ballots counted. His man rival, Edmundo Gonzalez, reportedlu gained 44.2%. Maduro will begin his third term in office on January 10, 2025.Relations between Russia and Venezuela are of a strategic partnership nature, the president said. Later in the day, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, on behalf of Maduro, thanked Putin for his congratulations on the reelection.On Monday, Colombia and Spain called for an independent recount and verification of votes after the election. Argentine President Javier Milei said even before the official results came out that he would not recognize them. Chile also said that it would not recognize Maduro's victory. Peruvian and Costa Rican authorities too refrained from recognizing the results.

