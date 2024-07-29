https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/putin-congratulates-maduro-on-reelection-as-president-of-venezuela---kremlin-1119556732.html
Putin Congratulates Maduro on Reelection as President of Venezuela - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Monday Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on his reelection, the Kremlin said. Maduro will begin his third term in office on January 10, 2025.
Earlier in the day, Venezuela's National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner after the 61-year-old secured 51.2% of the vote, with 80% of the ballots counted. His man rival, Edmundo Gonzalez, reportedlu gained 44.2%. Maduro will begin his third term in office on January 10, 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Monday Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on his reelection, the Kremlin said.
Earlier in the day, Venezuela's National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner after the 61-year-old secured 51.2% of the vote, with 80% of the ballots counted. His man rival, Edmundo Gonzalez, reportedlu gained 44.2%. Maduro will begin his third term in office on January 10, 2025.
"Vladimir Putin congratulated Nicolas Maduro on his reelection as president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," the statement read.
Relations between Russia and Venezuela are of a strategic partnership nature, the president said.
"I would like to confirm our readiness to continue our constructive joint work on topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda. Remember that you are always a welcome guest in Russia," the statement said.
Later in the day, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, on behalf of Maduro, thanked Putin for his congratulations on the reelection.
"On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan people, we express our sincere gratitude to President Vladimir Putin for his good wishes for the development and well-being of our nation. We value greatly your firm commitment to continuing to strengthen the strategic alliance between Russia and Venezuela," Gil said on X.
On Monday, Colombia and Spain called for an independent recount and verification of votes after the election. Argentine President Javier Milei said even before the official results came out that he would not recognize them. Chile also said that it would not recognize Maduro's victory. Peruvian and Costa Rican authorities too refrained from recognizing the results.