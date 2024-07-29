https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/shots-heard-in-caracas-during-election-protests-1119558803.html
Shots Heard in Caracas During Election Protests
During protests the day after Presidential elections in Venezuela, shots were fired, causing a large number of people to flee.
The presidential elections were held in Venezuela the day before, and the current head of state, Nicolas Maduro, won. Several shots were heard, causing a large number of people to flee from open areas on the street.Clashes between police and protesters are taking place in the historic center of Caracas, the approaches to the presidential palace of Miraflores are blocked.In the central districts of Caracas, there are hundreds of people armed with sticks, some with Molotov cocktails. Most are covered with scarves and bandanas. Protesters are throwing and burning construction debris in the middle of the roadway.On some streets, police are using tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. The buildings of the Venezuelan National Assembly and the National Electoral Council (CNE) in central Caracas are being heavily guarded by security forces.Protests began in various cities in Venezuela on Monday evening.National Guard officers on motorcycles can also be seen on the roads of Caracas, some wearing gas masks.The banging of pots and pans is heard everywhere — a common form of protest in Latin America.So far, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, the European Union, Italy, Ireland, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Spain, the United States and Uruguay have either refused to recognize the election results or are waiting for a transparent recount of votes.However, several countries including Russia, Cuba, Iran, China, Bolivia, Guinea-Bissau, Serbia, Nicaragua and Honduras have already sent congratulatory messages to Maduro.Maduro implied that there are foreign actors behind the opposition to his electoral win, saying there was a failed "massive hack" by a "foreign actor," but did not specify which country he thought was behind the attack.Venezuela is also recalling its diplomats from a number of Latin American countries that did not recognize the results of the presidential elections, the government said in a statement on Monday."The Venezuelan government, in the context of these events that are directed against national sovereignty, has decided to recall its diplomats from Argentina, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, and at the same time to demand that these governments immediately recall their representatives from Venezuelan territory," the government said.
CARACAS (Sputnik) - Shots were heard on the streets of Caracas during protests, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.
The presidential elections were held in Venezuela the day before, and the current head of state, Nicolas Maduro, won.
Several shots were heard, causing a large number of people to flee from open areas on the street.
Clashes between police and protesters are taking place in the historic center of Caracas, the approaches to the presidential palace of Miraflores are blocked.
In the central districts of Caracas, there are hundreds of people armed with sticks, some with Molotov cocktails. Most are covered with scarves and bandanas. Protesters are throwing and burning construction debris in the middle of the roadway.
On some streets, police are using tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. The buildings of the Venezuelan National Assembly and the National Electoral Council (CNE) in central Caracas are being heavily guarded by security forces.
Protests began in various cities in Venezuela on Monday evening.
National Guard officers on motorcycles can also be seen on the roads of Caracas, some wearing gas masks.
The banging of pots and pans is heard everywhere — a common form of protest in Latin America.
So far, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, the European Union, Italy, Ireland, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Spain, the United States and Uruguay have either refused to recognize the election results or are waiting for a transparent recount of votes.
However, several countries including Russia, Cuba, Iran, China, Bolivia, Guinea-Bissau, Serbia, Nicaragua and Honduras have already sent congratulatory messages to Maduro.
Maduro implied that there are foreign actors behind the opposition to his electoral win, saying there was a failed "massive hack" by a "foreign actor," but did not specify which country he thought was behind the attack.
"Venezuela expresses its strong condemnation of the actions and statements that are in the nature of interference by a group of right-wing governments subordinate to Washington trying to revive the failed 'Lima Group' and seeking not to recognize the results of the elections of July 28, 2024," a statement from the government says.
Venezuela is also recalling its diplomats from a number of Latin American countries that did not recognize the results of the presidential elections, the government said in a statement on Monday.
"The Venezuelan government, in the context of these events that are directed against national sovereignty, has decided to recall its diplomats from Argentina, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, and at the same time to demand that these governments immediately recall their representatives from Venezuelan territory," the government said.