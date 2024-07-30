Belarus Ready to Consider Berlin's Requests Regarding Krieger - President's Office

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/belarus-ready-to-consider-berlins-requests-regarding-krieger---presidents-office-1119568772.html
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's spokeswoman, Natalya Eismont, told Sputnik Minsk was ready to consider Germany's requests regarding German national Rico Krieger.
In late June, the Minsk regional court found Krieger guilty of committing an explosion in order to influence decision-making by authorities, intimidate the population, and destabilize public order. He was also found guilty of cooperating with the special services of a foreign state, involving the commission of actions deliberately aimed at harming the national security of Belarus.
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's spokeswoman, Natalya Eismont, told Sputnik on Tuesday that Minsk was ready to consider Germany's requests regarding German national Rico Krieger, but it seems like Berlin does not care about his fate.
The Pul Pervogo Telegram channel reported earlier on Tuesday that Krieger had appealed to Lukashenko for clemency. Belarusian news agency Belta reported later, citing Lukashenko's press office, that the Belarusian leader decided to pardon Krieger.
"I can say one thing at this point: the German leadership so far does not seem to care at all about the fate of their citizen. It seems that they do not need this person. There will be requests, calls - we will consider [them]," Eismont said when asked whether the decision of the Belarusian president to pardon Krieger would be followed by life imprisonment or, possibly, extradition to Germany.
In late June, the Minsk regional court found Krieger guilty of committing an explosion in order to influence decision-making by authorities, intimidate the population, and destabilize public order. He was also found guilty of cooperating with the special services of a foreign state, involving the commission of actions deliberately aimed at harming the national security of Belarus.