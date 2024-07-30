https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/belarus-ready-to-consider-berlins-requests-regarding-krieger---presidents-office-1119568772.html

Belarus Ready to Consider Berlin's Requests Regarding Krieger - President's Office

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's spokeswoman, Natalya Eismont, told Sputnik Minsk was ready to consider Germany's requests regarding German national Rico Krieger.

The Pul Pervogo Telegram channel reported earlier on Tuesday that Krieger had appealed to Lukashenko for clemency. Belarusian news agency Belta reported later, citing Lukashenko's press office, that the Belarusian leader decided to pardon Krieger. In late June, the Minsk regional court found Krieger guilty of committing an explosion in order to influence decision-making by authorities, intimidate the population, and destabilize public order. He was also found guilty of cooperating with the special services of a foreign state, involving the commission of actions deliberately aimed at harming the national security of Belarus.

