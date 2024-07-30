https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/iran-rejects-us-intelligence-words-on-tehrans-alleged-interference-in-elections---reports-1119563658.html

Iran Rejects US Intelligence Words on Tehran's Alleged Interference in Elections - Reports

Iran Rejects US Intelligence Words on Tehran's Alleged Interference in Elections - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran's mission to the United Nations has rejected US intelligence statements regarding Tehran's alleged interference in the upcoming elections in the United States, the IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

2024-07-30T08:10+0000

2024-07-30T08:10+0000

2024-07-30T08:10+0000

world

iran

us

us hegemony

us-iran relations

election meddling

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_0:71:3318:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_3172d4937f25c802f5ba69da643f7fb8.jpg

On Monday, media reported that the office of the Director of National Intelligence of the United States had unsubstantiated claims that Russia, China and Iran allegedly use marketing, communications and other means to influence US voters and the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/trump-versus-the-deep-state-will-next-president-shift-us-foreign-policy-1119509608.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, us, iran-us relations, us hegemony, election meddling. election interference, elections us iran, iran elections america