https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/iran-rejects-us-intelligence-words-on-tehrans-alleged-interference-in-elections---reports-1119563658.html
Iran Rejects US Intelligence Words on Tehran's Alleged Interference in Elections - Reports
Iran Rejects US Intelligence Words on Tehran's Alleged Interference in Elections - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran's mission to the United Nations has rejected US intelligence statements regarding Tehran's alleged interference in the upcoming elections in the United States, the IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.
2024-07-30T08:10+0000
2024-07-30T08:10+0000
2024-07-30T08:10+0000
world
iran
us
us hegemony
us-iran relations
election meddling
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_0:71:3318:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_3172d4937f25c802f5ba69da643f7fb8.jpg
On Monday, media reported that the office of the Director of National Intelligence of the United States had unsubstantiated claims that Russia, China and Iran allegedly use marketing, communications and other means to influence US voters and the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/trump-versus-the-deep-state-will-next-president-shift-us-foreign-policy-1119509608.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_587:0:3318:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3e4623e656e45e09a5c5f8963673102.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, us, iran-us relations, us hegemony, election meddling. election interference, elections us iran, iran elections america
iran, us, iran-us relations, us hegemony, election meddling. election interference, elections us iran, iran elections america
Iran Rejects US Intelligence Words on Tehran's Alleged Interference in Elections - Reports
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's mission to the United Nations has rejected US intelligence statements regarding Tehran's alleged interference in the upcoming elections in the United States, the IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.
On Monday, media reported that the office of the Director of National Intelligence of the United States had unsubstantiated claims that Russia, China and Iran allegedly use marketing, communications and other means to influence US voters and the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.
"Iran has no purpose or activity aimed at influencing the US elections. Most of these accusations are being made as part of psychological actions to artificially revive election campaigns," the Iranian mission to the UN said, as quoted by the news agency.