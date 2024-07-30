https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/kamala-harris-raises-over-200-million-in-one-week-as-she-solidifies-candidacy--1119558500.html

Kamala Harris Raises Over $200 Million in One Week as She Solidifies Candidacy

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss an array of topics, including Kamala Harris's campaign.

The show begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier discussing Israel's vow to retaliate against Hezbollah following a rocket strike attack.Then, journalist and political campaigner Angie Wong shares her perspective on presidential candidate Kamala Harris's performance in the polls and the Republican reaction to her polling numbers.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins the show to discuss Russian advancements in Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

