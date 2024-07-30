https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/lugansk-student-urges-trump-to-stop-arms-deliveries-to-ukraine-1119559584.html

Lugansk Student Urges Trump to Stop Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

A student in Lugansk sent a letter to former US President Donald Trump, asking him to stop the flow of weapons from the United States and Ukraine.

Trump is the Republican nominee for US President in 2024. The presidential elections in the United States will be held in November. He currently holds a small lead over his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris nationally and leads in most swing states.In 2021, then 12-year-old Savenkova recorded a video message to members of the UN Security Council and called on the organization to remember that children of Donbas have the right to childhood and peaceful life. In the fall of the same year, the notorious Ukrainian website "Mirotvorets" included the girl on its hit list. Later, Savenkova repeatedly appealed to various international organizations with calls for a ceasefire in Donbas. She also told Sputnik that she may send another letter to Trump, urging him to pressure Ukraine into taking children off of the list."I will write on this issue to Trump because the data of 326 children, many of whom are aged 9–10, is on this website. That just shouldn't happen," Savenkova said.The girl pointed out that it was not her first letter to Trump and confided that she believes he is the only adequate politician in the US now. Faina in her letter asked Trump to stop the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine. “Mr. Turmp, my name is Faina Savenkova. I am a teenager living in Donbass. I am 15 years old, and I am a young writer and journalist. However, the Ukrainian government sees me just as one of many civilian targets in this war. In my short life, I have had to endure the horrors of war due to the weapons that Western countries supply to Ukraine,” she wrote. Faina also mentioned the recent assassination attempt against Trump, saying she was happy that everything ended up with minimal consequences for him. She pointed out that July 27 is the Day of Remembrance for the Child victims of the war in Donbass. “On July 27, 2014, the Ukrainian military launched a massive artillery strike on Horlivka, resulting in the deaths of 22 civilians, including children," she said in her letter. Savenkova also implored Trump to do everything possible to bring an end to the conflict and to re-establish US relations with Russia. Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbass and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security. Russia earlier sent a note to NATO because of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

