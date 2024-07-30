https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/protests-in-venezuela-definitely-financed-by-washington---russian-observer-1119560904.html

Protests in Venezuela Definitely Financed by Washington - Russian Observer

Protests in Venezuela Definitely Financed by Washington - Russian Observer

Sputnik International

The protest in Caracas after Sunday's elections are "definitely" funded by the United States, said a member of the delegation of Russian observers and lower house parliament member Alexey Volotskov told Sputnik.

2024-07-30T04:32+0000

2024-07-30T04:32+0000

2024-07-30T04:32+0000

americas

hugo chavez

nicolas maduro

venezuela

caracas

venezuelan

elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1e/1119560746_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b9efe126ff8c861507ffdcb2fddc2cef.jpg

"Of course, this is definitely funding from abroad, and such radical views of young, hooligan-minded people who may be looking for economic gain in this matter — to take some property, break something and steal, probably all this is multiplied," Volotskov said. Manifestations of extremism in Venezuela after the elections are a staged action and are not capable of influencing the electoral process, Volotskov added. On Sunday, presidential election was held in Venezuela, and the current head of state, Nicolas Maduro, won them. After that, protests began in Caracas on Monday with clashes between the police and protesters. The Venezuelan government said that a number of countries had interfered in the elections and in the people's right to self-determination.The leader of the opposition, Maria Corina Machado, who was barred from running in this election, has a long history with US-funded organizations. The Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that she founded, Sumate, was funded by the United States through the National Endowment of Democracy.In the early to mid 2000s, there was a long on-again off-again trial for treason against Machado and three other leaders of the Sumate organization. According to diplomatic cables revealed by Wikileaks in 2011, the US government publicly and privately supported Sumate and pressured other countries to pressure Venezuela to drop the charges.A confidential cable dated June 14, 2005 described the effects of a meeting between Machado and then-US President George W. Bush, saying it gave then Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's opponents a "much-needed moral boost.""It is important now to let the organization ride this surge largely on its own. A continuing, too evident, public identification with the U.S. could now be counterproductive. At the same time, however, we need to ensure that Sumate has the resources it needs to exploit this new vantage point it enjoys."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/shots-heard-in-caracas-during-election-protests-1119558803.html

americas

venezuela

caracas

venezuelan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuelan election, us funding venezuelan opposition, were the elections in venezuela fair