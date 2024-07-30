https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/putin-chersonese-should-become-epitome-of-russias-victory-and-identity-1119566609.html

Putin: Chersonese Should Become Epitome of Russia’s Victory and Identity

Putin: Chersonese Should Become Epitome of Russia’s Victory and Identity

Sputnik International

Chersonese should become the epitome of Russia’s victory and a symbol of new identity, Vladimir Putin explained commenting on the significance of the "New Chersonese" museum and park in Sevastopol.

2024-07-30T13:10+0000

2024-07-30T13:10+0000

2024-07-30T13:10+0000

russia

vladimir putin

christianity

sevastopol

russian orthodox church

orthodox

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1e/1119564311_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f3d4eab4ed90219081b6e4b9d3bb6c4f.jpg

Taking the opportunity, Putin recalled the deep historical significance of Chersonese for the Russian people.“Chersonese is one of the most ancient cities in our country. Its history spans two and a half thousand years. For us it [significance of the city] is about the baptism of Knyaz [Russian title equivalent to Prince] Vladimir, and the baptism of the whole of Russia”, said Putin.“It is important for us because as a result of this event [the adoption of Christianity], the Russian nation began to form,” Putin explained. He emphasized that at that time, the various Slavic tribes had a single economic space and were united under one Knyaz, but they lacked the necessary spiritual unity to create a single nation.Putin himself voiced the idea of creating a historical and cultural center of Christianity in the ancient city, while spending time at the baptismal font of Knyaz Vladimir, during his earlier visit to Chersonese in 2015.Along with the opening of the historical complex, St. Vladimir's Cathedral has also reopened its doors to the faithful.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/us-born-orthodox-priest-why-western-christians-seek-shelter-in-russia-1112910395.html

sevastopol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chersonese Park Sputnik International Chersonese Park 2024-07-30T13:10+0000 true PT0M42S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin chersonese, orthodox christianity russia, orthodox russia, knyaz vladimir, baptism of russia