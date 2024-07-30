https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/putin-chersonese-should-become-epitome-of-russias-victory-and-identity-1119566609.html
Putin: Chersonese Should Become Epitome of Russia’s Victory and Identity
Chersonese should become the epitome of Russia’s victory and a symbol of new identity, Vladimir Putin explained commenting on the significance of the "New Chersonese" museum and park in Sevastopol.
Taking the opportunity, Putin recalled the deep historical significance of Chersonese for the Russian people.“Chersonese is one of the most ancient cities in our country. Its history spans two and a half thousand years. For us it [significance of the city] is about the baptism of Knyaz [Russian title equivalent to Prince] Vladimir, and the baptism of the whole of Russia”, said Putin.“It is important for us because as a result of this event [the adoption of Christianity], the Russian nation began to form,” Putin explained. He emphasized that at that time, the various Slavic tribes had a single economic space and were united under one Knyaz, but they lacked the necessary spiritual unity to create a single nation.Putin himself voiced the idea of creating a historical and cultural center of Christianity in the ancient city, while spending time at the baptismal font of Knyaz Vladimir, during his earlier visit to Chersonese in 2015.Along with the opening of the historical complex, St. Vladimir's Cathedral has also reopened its doors to the faithful.
Chersonese should become the epitome of Russia's victory and a symbol of Russian identity, Vladimir Putin stated, commenting on the "New Chersonese" museum and park opening in Sevastopol.
Taking the opportunity, Putin recalled the deep historical significance of Chersonese for the Russian people.
“[I would like to see it as] a symbol of identity, a symbol of deep roots, a symbol of victory, a symbol of development, and a symbol of Russia’s dawn,” answered Putin when asked about the symbolism of the place.
“Chersonese is one of the most ancient cities in our country. Its history spans two and a half thousand years. For us it [significance of the city] is about the baptism of Knyaz [Russian title equivalent to Prince] Vladimir, and the baptism of the whole of Russia”, said Putin.
It was in the Chersonese city where Knyaz Vladimir, who baptized Russia in 988, embraced Christianity himself, and forged the alliance between the Russian state and the powerful Byzantine Empire.
“It is important for us because as a result of this event [the adoption of Christianity], the Russian nation began to form,” Putin explained. He emphasized that at that time, the various Slavic tribes had a single economic space and were united under one Knyaz, but they lacked the necessary spiritual unity to create a single nation.
“It’s a sacred place for us in some sense. Here is the source of our statehood, and the Russian people," stressed Vladimir Putin.
Putin himself voiced the idea of creating a historical and cultural center of Christianity in the ancient city, while spending time at the baptismal font of Knyaz Vladimir, during his earlier visit to Chersonese in 2015.
Along with the opening of the historical complex, St. Vladimir's Cathedral has also reopened its doors to the faithful.