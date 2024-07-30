https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/ten-percent-of-us-teenage-girls-attempted-suicide-in-single-year---senator-markey-1119571165.html

Ten Percent of US Teenage Girls Attempted Suicide in Single Year - Senator Markey

Ten Percent of US Teenage Girls Attempted Suicide in Single Year - Senator Markey

Sputnik International

Ten percent of teenage girls in the United States attempted suicide two years ago, according to the CDC. Social media is to blame, says the US Surgeon General.

2024-07-30T22:46+0000

2024-07-30T22:46+0000

2024-07-30T22:46+0000

americas

ed markey

chuck schumer

us

capitol hill

artificial intelligence

social media

depression

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107818/41/1078184144_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_f0bf7be931741ee2e7a7add29af01edd.jpg

"According to the CDC, two years ago one in three teenage girls contemplated suicide {and] one in ten teenage girls attempted suicide," Markey told reporters after the Senate had passed the bipartisan legislation, which will now go to the House of Representatives. Earlier on Tuesday, the US Senate passed the Keep Our Children Safe (KOSA) bill by 91 votes to three, although its fate is still uncertain in the US House of Representatives. Powerful big tech corporations oppose the legislation because it would make them legally accountable for harmful content posted on social media. However, Markey cited authoritative studies warning that such material played a major role in the mental health crisis among teenagers in the United States. Unless urgent action was quickly taken, the vastly increased computing power coming from the proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will make the crisis far worse, he said. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged to work to ensure that the KOSA bill and also sweeping tax credits to help the families of at least half a million poor children would be passed by Congress.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/gen-z-skeptical-of-us-institutions-amid-converging-economic-geopolitical-failures-1115590173.html

americas

capitol hill

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

suicide among teen girls, suicide rates us teens, the kids aren't alright