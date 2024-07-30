https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/the-seine-games-1119570077.html

The Seine Games

The Seine Games

Sputnik International

Despite the Paris Games being fully underway, athletes taking part in the triathlon were put on hold after repeat testings of the Seine River returned a result that showed unsafe water pollution levels.

2024-07-30T21:17+0000

2024-07-30T21:17+0000

2024-07-30T21:16+0000

world

cartoons

sputnik cartoons

olympics

water pollution

france

paris

olympic games

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1e/1119569627_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_fffcdf43eb8dbaad5bf11a2d2eabaa39.jpg

Despite the Paris Games being fully underway, athletes taking part in the triathlon were put on hold after repeat testings of the Seine River returned a result that showed unsafe water pollution levels. The Tuesday finding provided an answer to a question many asked themselves when it was announced that both triathlon and marathon swimming events would be held in the Seine: Will the notoriously dirty water be clean enough in time for the games?The answer, it seems, is no - or, at least, for the time being. Per officials, the water had been clean enough but the recent rains helped leak untreated sewage.While the men's triathlon is rescheduled for Wednesday, organizers have pulled out their contingency plans, including scrapping the swimming portion of the event altogether if the tests don't turn around.

france

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what happened to the seine, water pollution levels in seine river