International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/trump-says-will-talk-to-fbi-on-thursday-about-assassination-attempt-plans-to-debate-harris-1119559829.html
Trump Says Will Talk to FBI on Thursday About Assassination Attempt, 'Probably' Will Debate Harris
Trump Says Will Talk to FBI on Thursday About Assassination Attempt, 'Probably' Will Debate Harris
Sputnik International
Former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump will speak to the FBI about the attempt on his life, he said in an interview during which he also spoke about debating his likely opponent in November.
2024-07-30T02:48+0000
2024-07-30T02:53+0000
americas
donald trump
us
kamala harris
pennsylvania
fbi
us secret service
donald trump assassination attempt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119374355_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5631e919e0de4cc2be6e07c8275ace48.jpg
"[The FBI are] coming in on Thursday to see me," Trump told Fox News on Monday. Trump further said that he believed there should have been security officers on the roof of the building where the gunman had been positioned during the shooting. Moreover, the Republican presidential nominee said that the US Secret Service should have been communicating with the local police, which it wasn't. On July 13, Trump suffered a gunshot wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized following an assassination attempt at his rally in Butler. Thomas Crooks, 20, killed a member of the audience and injured two others in the crowd before the Secret Service neutralized him. The FBI continues to investigate the assassination attempt. The incident prompted US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign following criticism of the agency for not preventing the assassination attempt.Trump also commented on the possibility of him debating the presumptive Democratic nominee for President, Vice President Kamala Harris.Trump and Harris are currently set to participate in a ABC-hosted debate on September 10.Trump explained that he could decide to cancel a debate because he did not want to reward "fake news," adding that ABC could end up making tens of millions of dollars off the debate.He also described the ABC network as a "terrible outfit."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/trumps-security-team-slams-police-for-failing-to-timely-tell-them-about-shooter---reports-1119540416.html
americas
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0e/1119374355_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4514ce1897f75ad988e3acf2fa0551dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
will harris and trump debate, assassination attempt on trump, trump speaking to the fbi
will harris and trump debate, assassination attempt on trump, trump speaking to the fbi

Trump Says Will Talk to FBI on Thursday About Assassination Attempt, 'Probably' Will Debate Harris

02:48 GMT 30.07.2024 (Updated: 02:53 GMT 30.07.2024)
© AFP 2023 / REBECCA DROKEFormer US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024.
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / REBECCA DROKE
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he would talk to the FBI on Thursday about the attempt on his life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, earlier this month.
"[The FBI are] coming in on Thursday to see me," Trump told Fox News on Monday.
Trump further said that he believed there should have been security officers on the roof of the building where the gunman had been positioned during the shooting.
Moreover, the Republican presidential nominee said that the US Secret Service should have been communicating with the local police, which it wasn't.
On July 13, Trump suffered a gunshot wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized following an assassination attempt at his rally in Butler. Thomas Crooks, 20, killed a member of the audience and injured two others in the crowd before the Secret Service neutralized him.
The FBI continues to investigate the assassination attempt.
Дональд Трамп после покушения на предвыборном митинге в Батлере, США - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2024
Americas
Trump's Security Team Slams Police for Failing to Timely Tell Them About Shooter - Reports
28 July, 08:47 GMT
The incident prompted US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign following criticism of the agency for not preventing the assassination attempt.
Trump also commented on the possibility of him debating the presumptive Democratic nominee for President, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The answer is yes. I'll probably end up debating. The answer is yes, but I can also make a case for not doing it," Trump said in the interview.

Trump and Harris are currently set to participate in a ABC-hosted debate on September 10.
Trump explained that he could decide to cancel a debate because he did not want to reward "fake news," adding that ABC could end up making tens of millions of dollars off the debate.
He also described the ABC network as a "terrible outfit."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала