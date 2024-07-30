https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/trump-says-will-talk-to-fbi-on-thursday-about-assassination-attempt-plans-to-debate-harris-1119559829.html

Trump Says Will Talk to FBI on Thursday About Assassination Attempt, 'Probably' Will Debate Harris

Former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump will speak to the FBI about the attempt on his life, he said in an interview during which he also spoke about debating his likely opponent in November.

"[The FBI are] coming in on Thursday to see me," Trump told Fox News on Monday. Trump further said that he believed there should have been security officers on the roof of the building where the gunman had been positioned during the shooting. Moreover, the Republican presidential nominee said that the US Secret Service should have been communicating with the local police, which it wasn't. On July 13, Trump suffered a gunshot wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized following an assassination attempt at his rally in Butler. Thomas Crooks, 20, killed a member of the audience and injured two others in the crowd before the Secret Service neutralized him. The FBI continues to investigate the assassination attempt. The incident prompted US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign following criticism of the agency for not preventing the assassination attempt.Trump also commented on the possibility of him debating the presumptive Democratic nominee for President, Vice President Kamala Harris.Trump and Harris are currently set to participate in a ABC-hosted debate on September 10.Trump explained that he could decide to cancel a debate because he did not want to reward "fake news," adding that ABC could end up making tens of millions of dollars off the debate.He also described the ABC network as a "terrible outfit."

