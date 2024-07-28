https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/trumps-security-team-slams-police-for-failing-to-timely-tell-them-about-shooter---reports-1119540416.html

Trump's Security Team Slams Police for Failing to Timely Tell Them About Shooter - Reports

Members of US presidential candidate Donald Trump's security team among the US Secret Service agents are privately complaining that local police did not pass on information that they had found a suspicious person, who turned out to be the shooter, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper recalls that about 20-25 minutes before the shooting, security forces responsible for combating snipers noticed Crooks' strange behavior and sent his photo to the command center. Earlier, Trump expressed bewilderment that the person who shot him at a rally in Pennsylvania could not be prevented from getting to the roof of the building from which he opened fire. On July 13, a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, but Trump evaded death by tilting his head at the last second and only sustained a wound to his right ear. The gunman, Thomas Crooks, killed a member of the audience and injured two others before the US Secret Service sniper team eliminated him. The incident prompted US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign.

