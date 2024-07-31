https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/an-empty-white-house-gives-netanyahu-free-reign-1119587206.html

An Empty White House Gives Netanyahu Free Reign

An Empty White House Gives Netanyahu Free Reign

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on a warpath, and there is no leadership in Washington to hold him to account.

2024-07-31T22:15+0000

2024-07-31T22:15+0000

2024-07-31T22:15+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

americans

elijah j. magnier

us

israel

beirut

iran

hezbollah

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119493831_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_65be806f7490521e704e6c5ea612bfc1.jpg

The United States is either a party to the recent assassinations by Israel or Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes there is no one behind the wheel in the White House freeing him to take any action without repercussions from the United States, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Wednesday.After concerns over his mental acuity became too large to ignore, US President Joe Biden ended his campaign for reelection but said he planned to finish his current term in office. The President was silent for three days following that announcement then gave an 11-minute speech that appeared to not include any press. He has only made sporadic appearances since and has not taken questions from the media.On Sunday, it was reported that US officials warned Israel against attacking Beirut, saying that it may be a “red line” for Hezbollah. A few days later, Israel not only struck southern Beirut but assassinated a guest of the Iranian government following President Masoud Pezeshkian’s inauguration.“Either [the Americans] cannot control Netanyahu and he’s doing whatever he wants and is dragging the US administration behind him, or, they know, and they are saying they don’t know,” explained Magnier, noting that either way they are complicit. “If they really don’t want the war, why do they continue supplying the Israelis with tens of thousands of [munitions]? Without this ammunition, Israel cannot go to war. So, there’s a big difference between what they are saying and what they are doing.”While Iran showed extreme restraint after Israel bombed its consulate in Syria, Israel is giving them no choice but to respond.On Tuesday, the Iranian mission to the UN warned that its response will be “special operations.”“This is going to be a very difficult 24 to 48 hours that the Middle East is going to [experience] and we're going to see the result very shortly," Magnier concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/dod-decline-comment-on-posture-changes-amid-report-iran-ordered-retaliatory-strike-on-israel-1119586954.html

israel

beirut

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

israel lebanon war, will iran and israel go to war, israel assassinations, iran's response, israel assassinates hamas leader, israel assassinates hezbollah leader