https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/hamas-politburo-chief-killed-in-tehran---reports-1119573459.html
Hamas Politburo Chief Killed in Tehran - Reports
Hamas Politburo Chief Killed in Tehran - Reports
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday. 31.07.2024, Sputnik International
2024-07-31T03:22+0000
2024-07-31T03:22+0000
2024-07-31T03:30+0000
world
ismail haniyeh
middle east
tehran
hamas
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119132384_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_abb999ba16f783ef78f108e4600f9b07.jpg
The agency said Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were "martyred" after their residence in Tehran was targeted.An investigation is underway, the Mehr news agency noted.Palestinian movement Hamas said on Wednesday that the movement’s politburo chief, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in an Israeli attack on his residence in the Iranian capital of Tehran."The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas expresses condolences to the sons of our great Palestinian people ... Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement ... was killed as a result of a treacherous Zionist attack on his residence in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran," the movement said on Telegram.More to come.
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119132384_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85056358112e80ead463711a499cf3a9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ismail haniyeh, middle east, tehran, hamas, sputnik
ismail haniyeh, middle east, tehran, hamas, sputnik
Hamas Politburo Chief Killed in Tehran - Reports
03:22 GMT 31.07.2024 (Updated: 03:30 GMT 31.07.2024)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday.
The agency said Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were "martyred" after their residence in Tehran was targeted.
"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) read.
An investigation is underway, the Mehr news agency noted.
Palestinian movement Hamas said on Wednesday that the movement’s politburo chief, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in an Israeli attack on his residence in the Iranian capital of Tehran.
"The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas expresses condolences to the sons of our great Palestinian people ... Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement ... was killed as a result of a treacherous Zionist attack on his residence in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran," the movement said on Telegram.