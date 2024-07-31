https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/hamas-politburo-chief-killed-in-tehran---reports-1119573459.html

Hamas Politburo Chief Killed in Tehran - Reports

Hamas Politburo Chief Killed in Tehran - Reports

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday. 31.07.2024, Sputnik International

The agency said Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were "martyred" after their residence in Tehran was targeted.An investigation is underway, the Mehr news agency noted.Palestinian movement Hamas said on Wednesday that the movement’s politburo chief, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in an Israeli attack on his residence in the Iranian capital of Tehran."The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas expresses condolences to the sons of our great Palestinian people ... Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement ... was killed as a result of a treacherous Zionist attack on his residence in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran," the movement said on Telegram.More to come.

