Russia Strongly Condemns Assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Haniyeh
Russia Strongly Condemns Assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Haniyeh

08:27 GMT 31.07.2024
Russia strongly condemns the assassination of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Andrey Nastasin said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed the death of Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in the Iranian capital. According to the movement, Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli "raid" on his residence in Tehran after his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran. The assassination will have a negative impact on negotiations between Israel and Hamas, as well as on efforts to reach a ceasefire, the diplomat said.
Russia Strongly Condemns Assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Haniyeh

08:27 GMT 31.07.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia strongly condemns the assassination of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Andrey Nastasin said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed the death of Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in the Iranian capital. According to the movement, Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli "raid" on his residence in Tehran after his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran.
"We strongly condemn the assassination of the head of the Palestinian Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, as a result of a missile attack on his residence in Tehran," Nastasin told reporters.
Analysis
‘Blatant' Assassination of Haniyeh ‘May Have Been Crossing a Red Line’ – Ex-CIA Officer
07:02 GMT
The assassination will have a negative impact on negotiations between Israel and Hamas, as well as on efforts to reach a ceasefire, the diplomat said.
