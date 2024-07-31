https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/iran-calls-on-unsc-members-to-condemn-israels-strike-on-lebanon---document-1119572881.html
Iran Calls on UNSC Members to Condemn Israel's Strike on Lebanon - Document
Iran Calls on UNSC Members to Condemn Israel's Strike on Lebanon - Document
Sputnik International
The Iranian Mission to the UN has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Russian Mission to the UN, demanding that they condemn the Israeli strike on Lebanon.
2024-07-31T02:43+0000
2024-07-31T02:43+0000
2024-07-31T02:43+0000
world
newsfeed
antonio guterres
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
golan heights
israel
lebanon
the united nations (un)
hezbollah
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115918660_0:287:3070:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_b76df5fa6118035ddf59e9af070068f6.jpg
On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it carried out a strike in the southern suburb of Beirut targeting a "commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians." Later, the IDF said that the "most senior military commander" of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, was killed in the strike. Lebanese media reported that at least three people were killed and 74 others were injured as result of the attack. The Israeli army said last Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not leave the attack on the Golan Heights unanswered and Hezbollah would pay a price "it has never paid before."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/attempt-to-kill-hezbollah-commander-shukr-failed---source-in-movement-1119569065.html
golan heights
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115918660_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9fccd54590d4d9025346be6dac6bebdf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel bombs lebanon, iran's response to israel, un response to beirut bombing
israel bombs lebanon, iran's response to israel, un response to beirut bombing
Iran Calls on UNSC Members to Condemn Israel's Strike on Lebanon - Document
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The Iranian Mission to the United Nations has sent sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Russian Mission to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council, demanding that they condemn Israel's strike on Lebanon.
On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it carried out a strike in the southern suburb of Beirut targeting a "commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians." Later, the IDF said that the "most senior military commander" of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, was killed in the strike. Lebanese media reported that at least three people were killed and 74 others were injured as result of the attack.
"The heinous crime constitutes a blatant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the UN Charter, and international law, particularly international humanitarian law." the letter, obtained by Sputnik, said. "It must be unequivocally and immediately condemned by the Security Council."
The Israeli army said last Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not leave the attack on the Golan Heights unanswered and Hezbollah would pay a price "it has never paid before."