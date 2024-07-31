Iran Calls on UNSC Members to Condemn Israel's Strike on Lebanon - Document

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/iran-calls-on-unsc-members-to-condemn-israels-strike-on-lebanon---document-1119572881.html

The Iranian Mission to the UN has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Russian Mission to the UN, demanding that they condemn the Israeli strike on Lebanon.

On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it carried out a strike in the southern suburb of Beirut targeting a "commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians." Later, the IDF said that the "most senior military commander" of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, was killed in the strike. Lebanese media reported that at least three people were killed and 74 others were injured as result of the attack. The Israeli army said last Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not leave the attack on the Golan Heights unanswered and Hezbollah would pay a price "it has never paid before."

